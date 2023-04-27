Opinion

Everton 1 Newcastle 4 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Everton 1 Newcastle 4.

Everton started this game like they were fighting for their lives – which you could argue they were – and the first 15 minutes reminded me of the Villa game. They were intent on catching us cold and putting us under pressure.

However, Everton are not Aston Villa, Everton don’t have an Ollie Watkins, and Sean Dyche is no Unai Emery. Newcastle soaked up the early pressure, imposed themselves on proceedings, and were utterly dominant by full time.

4-1 was about right, and needless to say, the “best fans in the world” had left the ground long before the final whistle.

I have no idea why they think a new stadium is a good idea. I wouldn’t pay to watch them.

If the Spurs win cracked open the door of Champions League football, then this forced it ajar, especially given the draw between Spurs and manure.

If we do the same to Southampton at the weekend, we’ll have kicked that door off its hinges.

Nick Pope – 7

He’ll be gutted that an Everton corner managed to find its way into the net, but other than that, I only remember him having to make one save.

For most of the time, he just needed to manage crosses and the occasional scuffer.

Kieran Trippier – 8

It seems daft to say that a right back ran a game, but to a large extent, Trippier did.

Comfortable in attack and defence and as tough as teak.

Had a calming effect on those around him when Everton were playing frantically and an inspiring effect once we’d weathered the early storm.

Fabian Schar – 8

A great display.

Everton got very little change out of him, we saw his trademark crossfield ball a few times, and he had an excellent goal disallowed for Dan Burn’s offside.

Sven Botman – 8

When I played football, my coaches used to say good defenders are good because they WANT to defend.

Poor defenders wish they were playing centre forward.

Well, Botman loves defending and he is very good at it.

If he carries on developing, he’ll be one of the best in the world in a couple of seasons.

Matt Targett – 6

His first start for months, so off the pace.

He certainly wasn’t going to win a foot race against Iwobi but he did OK.

Sean Longstaff – 8

Longstaff is a neat player rather than a spectacular one and I absolutely do NOT mean that as a negative.

He was all over the park, breaking up play, laying the ball off, and protecting the defence.

Could / should have won a penalty in an incident where he sustained a game-ending ankle injury.

Bruno Guimaraes – 10

My mate, who is a very good footballer – and a mackem – says he loves Bruno because he never gives the ball away.

I couldn’t put it better myself.

Doucoure and Onana played well for Everton but Bruno was the best player on the pitch.

Joe Willock – 8

I thought he was poor in the first half but improved throughout the game.

Nearly scored a worldie and got a great assist for Joelinton’s goal

Miguel Almiron – 6

Worked hard – he always does – but gave the ball away too often for my liking

Callum Wilson – 9

I was surprised to see him start ahead of Isak, but he got his customary goal against Everton, and then another.

The second one was world class. He led the line well when the game was a war of attrition

Joelinton – 9

A goal and assist for the big man today but what I liked about his display, was his battling quality.

Everton wanted a fight and he made them wish they hadn’t. He really is a player.

BT gave him Player of the Match. If it wasn’t for Bruno, I’d agree with them.

SUBS:

Dan Burn – 6 Benched because of illness, apparently, but fitted in seamlessly when subbed on for Targett.

He’ll be feeling a lot better after this result

Jacob Murphy – 7

I’m so chuffed for Murphy.

Two goals v Spurs and another tonight. He loves this club and the fans are starting to love him

Alexander Isak – 8

Isak is filth.

Faster than he looks, tougher than he looks, and with skill to burn.

His assist for Murphy’s goal had me (and the Newcastle players) laughing out loud.

Elliot Anderson – 5

On for the last three minutes.

The boy can play but it’s hard for anyone to get into this team right now. His day will some.

Anthony Gordon – 6

By the time he came on, the Everton fans hardly had the strength to boo him.

Was enthusiastic but too little time to impose himself.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 4 – Thursday 27 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 28, 75 Joelinton 72, Murphy 81

Everton:

McNeil 80

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Everton 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Everton 13 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Everton 5 Newcastle 9

Corners were Everton 3 Newcastle 14

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 68), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 68), Willock (Anderson 87), Longstaff (Isak 74), Wilson (Gordon 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Lascelles, Manquillo

