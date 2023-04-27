Opinion

Erling Haaland sees Alexander Isak move ahead on these two Premier League goal threat metrics

Erling Haaland has had an incredible season so far in the Premier League.

The 22 year old scoring Manchester City’s fourth goal last night, as Arsenal’s title challenge falls apart, Man City now only two points behind with two games in hand.

As for Erling Haaland, he has now become the highest goalscorer of the Premier League era in a 38 game season.

Wednesday night’s strike putting him now on 33 goals, nine ahead of Harry Kane.

Looking at these stats below on the BBC Sport site, I couldn’t help but think what could have been possible for Alexander Isak this season if he had stayed fit.

These are the 15 Premier League players to hit double figures so far and how they compare on these various metrics when it comes to goals scored / threat:

33 Erling Haaland – Average of 70 minutes per goal, 38% goal conversion, 62% shot accuracy

24 Harry Kane – Average of 119 minutes per goal, 28% goal conversion, 61% shot accuracy

19 Ivan Toney – Average of 146 minutes per goal, 25% goal conversion, 54% shot accuracy

16 Mo Salah – Average of 173 minutes per goal, 20% goal conversion, 51% shot accuracy

15 Gabriel Martinelli – Average of 178 minutes per goal, 29% goal conversion, 60% shot accuracy

15 Marcus Rashford – Average of 160 minutes per goal, 25% goal conversion, 63% shot accuracy

14 Ollie Watkins – Average of 192 minutes per goal, 22% goal conversion, 70% shot accuracy

13 Bukayo Saka – Average of 215 minutes per goal, 26% goal conversion, 52% shot accuracy

12 Martin Odegaard – Average of 228 minutes per goal, 24% goal conversion, 53% shot accuracy

11 Callum Wilson – Average of 129 minutes per goal, 26% goal conversion, 53% shot accuracy

11 Rodrigo Moreno – Average of 148 minutes per goal, 26% goal conversion, 57% shot accuracy

11 Aleksandar Mitrovic – Average of 165 minutes per goal, 16% goal conversion, 45% shot accuracy

11 Miguel Almiron – Average of 187 minutes per goal, 33% goal conversion, 55% shot accuracy

10 Harvey Barnes – Average of 236 minutes per goal, 22% goal conversion, 62% shot accuracy

10 Alexander Isak – Average of 97 minutes per goal, 40% goal conversion, 88% shot accuracy

In the four categories, Erling Haaland is top in two of them.

With 33 goals scored, the Man City striker at the very top, in comparison the injury hit Alexander Isak down in joint 14th with 10 goals from 11 starts (and four sub appearances.

Erling Haaland again is top when it comes to average number of minutes per goal, one every 70 minutes. Alexander Isak a clear second with this metric, one every 97 minutes.

This though is where it gets really interesting…

Erling Haaland has scored with 38% of his chances BUT Alexander Isak has scored with 40% of his! The Newcastle striker very top with this goal threat.

However, maybe the most astonishing is when it comes to what percentage of chances are on target. Erling Haaland has an impressive shot accuracy of 62% but Alexander Isak has an incredible 88% shot accuracy!

If Alexander Isak stays fit next season then we could be in for exciting times with him, as well as these remaining seven games this season as well hopefully…

