Opinion

Erik ten Hag at Tuesday press conference explains why Manchester United stood no chance against Newcastle United

Erik ten Hag watched on as his Manchester United team were well beaten by Newcastle United on Sunday.

Straight after the match, the Man U boss admitted that there was only one team that had deserved to win the game.

Now we are 48 hours on from that St James’ Park clash, Erik ten Hag has gone into more detail about why his side lost that game.

The Manchester United revealing the key statistics that show why it his team had no chance of winning on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag appearing at his Tuesday press conference ahead of playing Brentford on Wednesday night and asked by the media:

“How have you reflected on the Newcastle defeat?”

Erik ten Hag:

“We had a very bad performance because the opponent wanted it more.

“They were sharper.

“You can see that in the challenges.

“We won only 16 from 61 challenges in offence.

“In defence, the opponent beat us 48 from 78.

“Then you can’t win a game.”

Newcastle United wanted it more.

Using the stats quoted by Erik ten Hag, the Newcastle United players won 93 of the challenges in the match and Manchester United players only 45. Basically, Eddie Howe’s players winning more than two thirds of the challenges against their opponents.

As Newcastle United fans we always wanted a club and team that tries…we certainly have both of those now.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

