Eddie Howe with admirable honesty as he reflects on Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Eddie Howe left to reflect on Newcastle United’s worst performance of the season (in his opinion).

I love the fact that ‘the bloke who got Bournemouth relegated’ is our manager.

Especially so when Newcastle United lose a match.

I am proud that my club has a manager who comes out and tells the truth, doesn’t make embarrassing claims and excuses, doesn’t throw his players under a bus, doesn’t name individuals as scapegoats to try and deflect attention from his own shortcomings.

Not mentioning any names but I have seen and heard quite enough of that under certain previous Newcastle United managers.

That is why the likes of Eddie Howe and Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson, Rafa Benitez as well, earn the respect of the Newcastle United fans.

They tell it like it is, whether Newcastle United win or lose, plus they don’t try to dodge responsibility when things go wrong, they accept their part in it and that it is down to them to find the solutions.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0:

“I think we were off our best levels today, right from the start of the game.

“Aston Villa are a good team, in good form and we never got going.

“When you look at us over the season, we have been consistently excellent.

“We have been highly motivated and delivered some outstanding performances over a long time.

“Today is probably the first dip we have had this season, in terms of overall level.

“It can happen, we are disappointed it has today and we have to react very quickly.

“I don’t think we got any discipline of our game quite where we wanted it today, whether in possession or out of possession.

“We were just off a little bit in every respect and against the level of opposition we are playing against in the Premier League, you will come unstuck if that is the case.

“One for us to move on quite quickly from and we have a massive game [v Tottenham] next week.

“I think this was our worst performance [of the season].

“We weren’t great today and that is hugely disappointing in such a big fixture.

“The lads have been so consistent throughout the season.

“These things can happen and now we just need to focus on our response to today.

“It was unlike us in every aspect really.

“I thought we were wasteful with the ball and definitely unlike ourselves out of possession.

“We weren’t as solid, tight and reliable as we have been.

“There is a lot to analyse from my perspective.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

