Eddie Howe Tuesday press conference special moment – The city and the club has got under my skin

Eddie Howe has been talking to the media on Tuesday morning.

The Newcastle United boss having seen his team win their last three matches and n ow facing three away games in a row.

It is now just short of 17 months since Eddie Howe arrived at St James’ Park and brilliant to hear what he had to say here…

Eddie Howe talking this Tuesday morning at his pre-West Ham press conference, as reported by Sky Sports – 4 April 2023:

“The city and the club has got under my skin.

“I definitely feel at home here in Newcastle and I don’t say that lightly.

“I feel at home in the area, with the people, and I definitely feel at home at the football club.

“I think this is a very special place.”

Well Eddie, the feeling is mutual.

Newcastle United fans so grateful to have such an excellent manager, who also has integrity. Somebody who speaks so well on behalf our club and supporters.

Unlike certain predecessors we could mention…

Looking ahead to West Ham on Wednesday night though, Eddie Howe had this to say:

“For me, the aim is to beat West Ham and see where we go after that.

“I haven’t set a target because I don’t think they help us.

“It’s very much game by game and see where it takes us.

“We love playing at home and our results there have been good but our results on the road have been pretty consistent as well.

“We’re going to need to take points in this spell so we know what’s ahead.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson:

“It’s important for Callum that he scored.

“I saw him during the international break put in a really good shift to get back to his best condition.

“He trained really well so I had no hesitation in backing him and knowing the goals will come.”

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin:

“I thought he gave a really good all-round performance on Sunday.

“He’s a natural dribbler, everyone knows that, but his decision making of when to dribble and when to pass was very good.

“He got an assist so the end product was there and defensively he was diligent, so I am delighted with him.”

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon:

“He’s in a much better place now.

“He used the international break to get his ankle right.

“He came back ahead of schedule so really pleased with that.

“He’s got a brilliant mentality and I think he’s a top player in the making.”

