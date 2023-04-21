News

Eddie Howe Tottenham Press Conference – Positivity aplenty as NUFC look to bounce back

Eddie Howe and his players are back at St James’ Park on Sunday.

A massive game against Tottenham, as Newcastle United look to get back on track in the Premier League.

There are eight PL matches remaining for NUFC and the Head Coach looking to make it six wins in the last seven games this weekend.

Eddie Howe Tottenham press conference – the NUFC Head Coach in great form and very positive on Friday morning:

“It’s a huge game for us.

“There’s no denying that at this stage of the season, with the games running out.

“We’re playing one of our competitors in the league so it’s a big moment in our season.

“We’re pleased to be at home and hopefully we can feel the force of the crowd.

“This week we certainly need everyone united in the game, which I’m sure we will be, and hopefully we can respond to last week’s disappointment.”

On Newcastle’s destiny remaining in their own hands, with a three point lead and game in hand over Spurs, and the potential significance of that…

“It could be [significant].

“I think a lot will depend on this week we have coming up, to be honest.

“We’ve got Tottenham on Sunday and a three-game week [with then Everton and Southampton to play]. They’re huge moments because there’s nine points to play for and we have to maximise that time. Hopefully we can go into the three-game week in a good place.”

On last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa…

“It was an uncharacteristic performance from us.

“This season we’ve been so consistent, home and away, and we’ve not always won the games but we’ve had certain hallmarks within the team and the performances where you go ‘that’s Newcastle this season’.

“It was probably the first time we didn’t deliver those hallmarks that brought us all the success we’ve had, so maybe it’s a good time to regroup and refocus all our energies on our performance with some key games to come.”

On Miguel Almirón, who is pushing for a start after returning from injury at Villa Park last Saturday…

“He’s an option – I’d say he’s in contention.

“He’s had minimal training – he’s trained this week and trained well, as Miggy usually does.

“I was pleased to see him back on the pitch.

“But prior to that he had quite a long absence, so we’ll wait and see.

“I’ll try and make the right call for him and the team.

“I think he’s always had the physical capabilities to deliver off the ball. I think he’s an incredible performer for us – he’s certainly helped us with the high intensity pressing game that we wanted to implement.

“On the ball, I think he’s vastly developed his game. I think he’s now got a unique way of playing, he’s got unique relationships with the team, with Kieran Trippier, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimarães. It’s quite evident when we play how he links up with those players, so I think his game’s in a good place and we’re delighted to get him back fit.”

On defender Emil Krafth, who is continuing his recovery from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in August…

“His recovery is going well. It was a nasty injury Emil picked up and it was a big blow for us – it still is a big blow.

“But he’s doing really well. He’s on the grass and certainly from the early times I’ve seen him move, he’s moving now a lot more fluently. You speak to him and he’s confident about his recovery.

“I’m not sure we’ll see him at all in a squad before the end of the season – I think we’re looking more to next year – but what we do hope is that we can implement him back into training very lightly before the end of the season.”

