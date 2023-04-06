News

Eddie Howe talks about the scoreline and performance – West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

Eddie Howe saw his players make it four wins in a row.

A 5-1 victory that matches Newcastle United’s best ever previous away scoreline in the Premier League era.

Yet when asked afterwards, Eddie Howe summed it up as ‘A tough game…A strange scoreline.’

Newcastle United had their shooting boots on and scored five goals for the first time in six months, since they had the same scoreline at St James’ Park against this coming Saturday’s opponents, Brentford.

At times though Newcastle United struggled in the defensive third of the pitch and often created problems for themselves when gifting possession to West Ham, however, that was intermingled with some really nice moves and invention going forward. Eddie Howe declaring ‘We weren’t perfect and we rode our luck at times…but we scored some great goals. When we clicked into gear we were very good.’

The rain didn’t help either team and as the stats show, West Ham only managed two efforts on target at home and seven shots in all, so in reality the Hammers struggled to put the visitors under any real sustained threat.

To have six points from six in such a tough looking week is a brilliant effort, if making it nine from nine on Saturday with a double win in the capital, that would be a real top effort.

As for the manager’s decisions when selecting the team, bringing in two players who each score a couple of goals, you would almost think Eddie Howe knew what he was doing…

Eddie Howe reflecting on the 5-1 win over West Ham, asked about his decision to ‘drop’ Alexander Isak and bring Callum Wilson back in:

“I think that I have got a strong squad and with three games [Man U, West Ham and Brentford] in six days, I want the players to enter the pitch in the best possible physical condition.

“In my opinion, I would be foolish not to rotate… not to trust the team… not to trust the squad…. not to trust the players coming in.

“I have got no doubt on the quality [of the replacements] and we have got a lot of games in a short period of time.

“I am always going to be judged by the result, whether the rotation [of the team / squad] is successful or not.

“Plus of course, I want to keep players fit and give them the best chance to play as many games as possible.

“Callum was very good, that goes without saying, and his two goals were very important goals for us.

“His all round performance was very strong but that is no surprise to me.

“I can’t rate Callum any higher than I do and with him and Alex, we have got two outstanding centre-forwards.”

Eddie Howe on the match as a whole

“A tough game.

“A strange scoreline.

“It could have been different if they had scored their early chance.

“I was pleased with the second half as we played with more control.

“We weren’t perfect and we rode our luck at times…but we scored some great goals.

“When we clicked into gear we were very good.

“It has been a really good night but it was a difficult game.

“I thought that after the high of Sunday [winning 2-0 against Man U], to come here, was a tough test.

“We weren’t at our very best but we were clinical [with our finishing].

“Which we probably haven’t been like for a while.

“It’s great to see us score goals and make the scoreline look comfortable…but I don’t think it was.

“It’s great to see because it’s something we haven’t been.

“If we can add that to our game then we will be an even stronger team.

“I am really pleased with the goals and really pleased with the goalscorers.

“I think I have got a strong squad and with three games in six days, I want the players to enter the pitch in the best physical condition possible.”

During a break in play whilst Nick Pope received treatment in the first half when it was 2-0, Eddie Howe called the outfield players over and could be seen appearing to have a right go at them…

“I can’t tell you word for word what I said…but we have set such high standards for ourselves and what we didn’t want to do, was let the game slip away from us.

“I think that we were agitated with the level of our performance.

“I think there was probably, when you reflect back to Sunday [and the win over Manchester United], the highs and emotions that that game took out of us….to come here, with a really quick turnaround, it was always going to be difficult.

“So I’m not necessarily too critical of my team.

“I understand.

“We looked a little fatigued today.

“I don’t think we were great in elements of our game but we got through it and got a massive result.”

Eddie Howe asked about how he felt overall with the Premier League table as it looks now after Wednesday night’s results for Newcastle United and Man U (who won 1-0 at home against Brentford)

“We are not really focusing on the league table.

“I don’t know the other score [Man U 1 Brentford 0] from tonight.

“We have won, that’s the main thing.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wednesday 5 April 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 6,46, Joelinton 13,90, Isak 82

West Ham:

Zouma 40

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 42% (44%) Newcastle 58% (56%)

Total shots were West Ham 7 (6) Newcastle 15 (5)

Shots on target were West Ham 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 87), Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 85), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy (Willock 64), Wilson (Isak 64), Saint-Maximin (Gordon 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson

