Eddie Howe shows his class as usual – Newcastle United boss reflecting on victory at Everton

Eddie Howe watched on as his players faced up to a very physical challenge from Everton in the opening 28 minutes and a weak referee who let a lot of things go.

Newcastle United at times sloppy with the ball and Everton able to build pressure up to a point but never really seriously threatening Nick Pope’s goal.

Once Callum Wilson opened the scoring on 28 minutes though, you could see the fight go out of the home side.

Eddie Howe seeing his team then ever growing in confidence and in command of the match.

Newcastle’s players scoring some quality goals and the work from Willock and Isak in creating a couple of them was just divine.

Eddie Howe reflecting on yet another commanding win, this time his team taking Everton apart:

“It has been a return to goalscoring ways in the last couple of games, which is great to see.

“First half was not perfect but second half was very good.

“We scored some very good goals.

“We knew that there would be an aerial challenge for us to face, I felt we dealt with that very well.

“Second half we really put our foot to the floor…showed what we are capable of.”

Eddie Howe asked whether Alexander Isak has proved to be an even better player than he thought:

“I don’t think you can ever know with absolute certainty.

“Anyone who says that is lying.

“Until you work with a player and you see them every day, I don’t think that you ever know what their true capability is.

“However, we have been very impressed with everything that he has delivered.

“Not just technically on the pitch, but his character and how he’s handled certain situations, he has been first class.”

Eddie Howe asked if he can see comparisons between Alexander Isak and Thierry Henry:

“Yes I can.

“I can see those comparisons.

“Everyone is different and there are no two players that are the same.

“However, I do think he has got some of the characteristics Thierry had.

“He has certainly got the speed and a similar build and frame.

“The footwork for the assist was truly remarkable…

“I think he’s got a lot of potential to improve and get better.

“However, it has been a great start for him here.”

Eddie Howe asked about Callum Wilson, who is now Newcastle’s top scorer for the season:

“It is great to see.

“Callum Wilson was excellent today.

“The second goal spectacular.”

Eddie Howe asked about his hopes for the rest of the season:

“I think just a case of onto the next game.

“The final table will tell us where we are but for now we are just focusing on the next game.

“We have returned to form in a really good way.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 4 – Thursday 27 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 28, 75 Joelinton 72, Murphy 81

Everton:

McNeil 80

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Everton 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Everton 13 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Everton 5 Newcastle 9

Corners were Everton 3 Newcastle 14

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 68), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 68), Willock (Anderson 87), Longstaff (Isak 74), Wilson (Gordon 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Lascelles, Manquillo

