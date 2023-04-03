News

Eddie Howe laughs at Erik ten Hag embarrassing claims after dominant victory

Eddie Howe was a happy man.

The Newcastle United boss seeing his plan executed perfectly by the players on Sunday at St James’ Park.

That is, give or take the odd missed sitter!

However, there was no let up from this Newcastle United side and with perfect timing, just before Eddie Howe was going to make a triple change, a superb team move was finished off and headed in by Joe Willock.

It should have been the goal to seal his first ever Newcastle United hat-trick but he failed with the two sitters in the first half.

However, this wasn’t the day for talk of failure, as Newcastle United and Joe Willock in particular, were excellent.

Eddie Howe keen to stress that the hard work was all done on the training ground and as for the desperate claims of the Manchester United manager…

Eddie Howe asked after the dominant 2-0 win about the Erik ten Hag claims of Newcastle United timewasting

“I am pleased you have brought that up actually.

“I want to make one thing very clear.

“We want the ball in play, we play a quick game.

“I don’t get where this timewasting nonsense has come from.

“It is not us.

“You saw that today.

“We wanted the ball back in play as quickly as possible.

“High energy, high tempo, ball in play….

“If something isn’t accurate then naturally you want to put your point across.

“As I said, we want the ball in play…that is the type of team we are.”

As Eddie Howe spells it out, the Erik ten Hag claims are so wide of the mark.

On top of that, they are simply embarrassing, as it was ten Hag’s goalkeeper who has been guilty of persistent timewasting these last two meetings, throughout the entire second half at Wembley as Man U were clinging on to their two goal lead, then the same for the first hour or so on Sunday, until Willock finally made Newcastle’s dominance pay.

It just shows how so easily the likes of Man U can manipulate the media, with so many slavishly repeating these ten Hag misrepresentations, rather than simply report what they actually see.

Match officials are no different.

It was comical (you can laugh when you win regardless) that the referee Stuart Attwell allowed David de Gea to repeatedly time waste throughout the first hour without saying anything. Yet before Nick Pope could even take the very first goal-kick after NUFC took the lead, Stuart Attwell was straight over to him warning about timewasting!

Asked about the contribution of Allan Saint-Maximin

“I thought that his performance was very good.

“He deserved to keep his place.

“He had been struggling with a hamstring injury and during the Wolves and Nottingham Forest games I didn’t think he was at his physical best.

“However, the way that he had trained during the week….I thought he deserved to start.

“He continued his work from the training pitch on the pitch today.

“He released the ball well and I thought that he made some really good, intelligent decisions.

“He played very well and is in a good place mentally.”

Asked about the injury situation with matches quickly coming up at West Ham (on Wednesday) and Brentford (Saturday)

“I am unsure at the moment.

“Joe Willock is the obvious one [worry] as he was feeling his hamstring.

“But he wasn’t sure whether it was cramp or something more sinister.

“We will wait and see.

“A couple more are nursing little things because of the physical game that it was today.”

Eddie Howe giving his overall reflections / thoughts on Sunday’s win over Man U at St James’ Park:

“A really good feeling.

“I thought that we fully deserved the win.

“A really good performance from the team.

“I felt that we prepared really well and what I mean by that, is how well the players have trained during the international break.

“I have been really pleased with what they’ve delivered.

“When you see that behind the scenes, you then hope for a performance that matches what the players have given. I thought that we got that today.

“We had to be patient, we created a number of chances that we didn’t take, but delighted with the two we did [take].

“I know that a lot of people will make a lot out of it [Carabao cup final] but it wasn’t on our minds today.

“It was about winning this game that we needed to win in the league.

“The very short-term focus was on today and we have got three games in six days, so the turnaround is very quick, we wanted a positive start to that week.

“All credit to the players for what they have given us because that was a high energy game.

“The physical outputs will be huge and so we have to recover for another tough one at West Ham.

“There are still a lot of games to come, even though it is April.

“We have three games in six days this week [including Man U] and we know we really have to focus on Wednesday.

“It was an important win and it was a really good performance from the players.

“High energy, high quality and a lot of chances created.

“We kept knocking on the door and it is a tribute to our fitness levels today, as in my opinion we got stronger in the game, even though we were giving so much to it.

“Our substitutes made a big difference too.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

