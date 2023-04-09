News

Eddie Howe is class here – Newcastle United boss reflecting on massive win at Brentford and what went on

Eddie Howe watched on as his players made it five Premier League wins in a row.

Wednesday night saw the game over as a contest only 20 seconds into the second-half against West Ham, when gifted the goal to make it 3-1.

This Brentford match though was a very different proposition.

The home side dominant in the opening half and fully deserving to be ahead, even if it was via an appalling penalty decision just before the break.

Eddie Howe working his magic between halves though, two subs and a change of tactics and formation, Newcastle United a totally different team and deserved winners by the final whistle.

Reflecting on what had gone on in West London, Eddie Howe also a class act…

Eddie Howe asked about the shocking referee / VAR decisions that could have cost Newcastle United points at Brentford:

“I have only seen one replay [of the second penalty].

“I thought it was harsh.

“I thought the handball on Callum Wilson was also harsh but that is just my opinion.”

Eddie Howe asked about the Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak partnership that was key to turning the game / result around in the second half:

“I think they can play together in the right circumstances for the team.

“We don’t want to force it and the team suffers.

“We want it to be to the benefit of the team.

“Today was the right time and they caused them no end of problems.”

Eddie Howe reaction to the 90 minutes overall:

“It was a very tough game.

“It was very physical, as we knew it would be.

“We suffered in the first half…but second half, what a response from a group of players who have played three games in six days.

“They were asked to dig really deep for the result but responded really well.

“We changed things tactically [at half-time].

“Sometimes gives you a lift in itself.

“We knew we were desperate for the result and threw caution to the wind a little bit.

“The players responded well physically, even though we were a little bit fatigued from the week we have had.

“That is down to the characters we have.

“It was very much a game of two halves.

“In the first-half Brentford made it difficult, we struggled to get any rhythm.

“I was pleased to get in at half-time, regroup, try to find a way back into the game.

“I wasn’t angry.

“Instead, I was focused on what we could do to try to get back in this game.

“I was actually very calm.

“The challenge was – can we come back?

“Have we got the strength of character, the energy, the fight, to deliver a big forty five minutes?

“Three games in six days and this game was probably the wrong one to have at the end of it as well.

“It was an unusual test.

“They went very deep this week, so full credit to them.”

Ivan Toney had scored 22 penalties in a row, Eddie Howe asked about his goalkeeper stopping that becoming 23:

“Nick Pope will have done his preparation and I’m sure he knows Ivan’s technique.

“It was a top-class save.”

Eddie Howe asked about Anthony Gordon and his angry reaction to getting subbed late on:

“I have got no problem.

“Anthony is a passionate boy.

“He wants to do well but there was seconds left on the clock and we wanted to get Matty (Ritchie) on because Anthony was holding his ankle.

“He just needs to control his emotions in that moment.

“But there are no problems.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 8 April 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Raya 54 OG, Isak 61

Brentford:

Toney 45+1 pen,

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 41% (36%) Newcastle 59% (64%)

Total shots were Brentford 12 (6) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Brentford 6 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Crowd: 17,107 (NUFC 1,700)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Gordon 45, Ritchie 90+5))), Joelinton, Murphy (Wilson 45), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak (Lascelles 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 2-1 win at Brentford – Read HERE)

(Watch official Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights HERE – The goals and the ‘odd’ contentious decision…)

(There’s always a photo – See HERE)

(Thomas Frank comments after defeat to Newcastle United – From the sublime to the ridiculous – Read HERE)

(Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – What a second half comeback as Eddie Howe masterminds 5 in a row – Read HERE)

