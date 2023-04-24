News

Eddie Howe is class here – Newcastle United boss reflecting on massive win against Tottenham

Eddie Howe watched on as his players made it six Premier League wins in their last seven matches.

Sunday afternoon saw the game over as a contest, only nine minutes into the match.

Aston Villa blew Newcastle United away 3-0 in 90 minutes, Newcastle United did that to Tottenham in 9 minutes.

The home side dominant then taking that on further, Spurs finding themselves five down on twenty one minutes.

Eddie Howe working his magic to ensure his players bounced back from that defeat at Villa Park.

Reflecting on what had gone on at St James’ Park, Eddie Howe also a class act…

Eddie Howe giving his thoughts on what happened at St James’ Park on Sunday against Tottenham:

“There was that little bit of happiness after the game, which you want.

“There’s smiles and that feeling of winning is unique.

“I’m delighted for the players that they’re getting to experience that, but then I spoke about moving on to the next game very quickly.

“In a three game week, you can’t get too high or celebrate too much.

“I want the players to be happy and content but I want our focus to be on preparing for Everton now.

“It’s not often you have a start like that in a game, especially one of such importance.

“That’s the reaction we wanted [after losing 0-3 at Aston Villa].

“It was an incredible start to the match from us, I thought we were very good.

“The crowd were incredible elevated our performance during that opening half an hour.

“You are planning during the week on how you’re going to impose yourselves on your opponents.

“I think the big message was for us to play our game as we don’t think we did against Aston Villa.

“I said before the game that it was about realigning our principles of play.

“We planned as if they [Spurs] might change [to a back four].

“We thought it was a realistic possibility and so we worked on that in the week, it’s all about being adaptable in the Premier League.

“We want the high energy and intensity off the ball and then we want the calmness on it.

“We want progressive football, so the lads have had to take on a lot of information, but they’re doing incredibly well.

“Since I walked through the door here, the players have responded so well to us.

“I can’t thank them enough really.”

Eddie Howe on Jacob Murphy:

“Jacob has grown into the team.

“He has got a lot of qualities.

“He can play various positions and he took his goals very well today.”

Eddie Howe on the injury situation:

“I think Everton will be too early for Allan Saint-Maximin.

“With Fabian Schar, I don’t know how he is yet.

“We have got a couple of knocks in there.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

