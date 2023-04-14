News

Eddie Howe goes public with admission that as yet, he has had no apology from the PGMOL

Eddie Howe is still waiting.

The Newcastle United Head Coach revealing on Friday morning that as yet, he has had no public apology from the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Ltd).

This is with reference to the Brentford match last Saturday.

Both Newcastle United and Brighton were the victims of a catalogue of shocking decisions, against Brentford and Tottenham respectively.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was contacted by PGMOL boss Howard Webb earlier this week and given an apology for the actions of the referee and VAR during last weekend’s game against Tottenham.

Former PGMOL boss and top referee, Keith Hackett, made clear after the Brentford v Newcastle match that he fully expected Eddie Howe to get a call from Howard Webb as well…:

“The [second] penalty kick awarded against Newcastle United by Ref Kavanagh in their match versus Brentford was shocking.

“How can two elite referees deliver such a poor decision.

“Howard Webb should bench them for a couple of weeks do they receive some operational advice.

“Not good enough.”

However, Sky Sports reporting this Friday morning, Eddie Howe saying he has had no apology from Howard Webb PGMOL, when specifically asked about that Brentford second penalty:

“No apology.

“Which is a surprise to me.

“I wasn’t even sure it was a foul, never mind a clear and obvious error.

“An example of VAR not working as it should.

“But it is what it is and it’s done.”

VAR isn’t at fault, it is the way it is being implemented AND by who.

The standard of refereeing and VAR officials absolutely shocking and the biggest irony is that the one real quality referee, Michael Oliver, can never referee a Newcastle United match due to being an NUFC supporter.

No doubt Eddie Howe is in private absolutely fuming with the way last weekend’s match was handled BUT at least in public, a lot easier to deal with it when your team won despite the shocking decisions by match officials at Brentford.

