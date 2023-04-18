News

Eddie Howe gets my vote for Premier League manager of the year – Former Newcastle United star

Who would be your Premier League manager of the year?

Still six weeks of this 2022/23 Premier League season remain, so time for a few more twists and turns.

However, as things stand, who do you believe should be under consideration for when Premier League manager of the year is decided?

An interesting discussion on the subject…

Presenter on ESPN:

“Should Unai Emery be in contention for Premier League manager of the year?”

Shaka Hislop:

“They (Aston Villa) are good, I will keep saying that.

“I can’t sing their praises highly enough.

“As far as [Premier League] manager of the year goes…

“You think it is going to go to Arteta if they [Arsenal] win the league, or…Eddie Howe.

“I think Eddie Howe is in with a shout.”

Presenter:

“I don’t think so.”

Shaka Hislop:

“They [Newcastle United] will finish third.

“If they finish third and Arsenal win the league, I’m voting for Eddie Howe.

“I don’t get a vote but…”

Craig Burley:

“I would say [Brighton manager Roberto] De Zerbi.

“Depends on the criteria, I’m just thinking outside the box.”

Frank Leboeuf:

“Arteta of course, if Arsenal win the league.

“Erik ten Hag has to be mentioned, in with a shout after turning them [Mau Utd] around.

“I am with Craig [Burley] though, De Zerbi doing even better than Graham Potter.”

When I am thinking about who deserves credit this season, I think there are a decent number of Premier League bosses.

Certainly I think the following have done good or very good jobs so far – Arteta, Guardiola, Howe, Ten Hag, De Zerbi, Emery, Silva, Frank, plus of course Roy Hodgson very recently!

When it comes to serious contenders for Premier League manager of the year though…?

I would say that if Arsenal win the Premier League, then Mikel Arteta should definitely get it.

If though Man City end up top and Newcastle United in third, I would give it to Eddie Howe.

If Man City win the title and NUFC aren’t third, then maybe Pep Guardiola would deserve it, despite the massive advantages his club have at present.

The only other consideration maybe, is if say Brighton finished third, or possibly even fourth,, that would be astonishing from Roberto De Zerbi.

Erik ten Hag has done a decent job at Old Trafford BUT when though they have the most expensively assembled squad and biggest wage bill, you can’t be handing him Premier League manager of the year for finishing third and tens of points off the top.

