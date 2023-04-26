News

Eddie Howe Everton Press Conference – A class act as ever, looking to make it 7 wins from 8

Eddie Howe and his players are off to Goodison Park on Thursday night.

An intense game against game awaits, as Newcastle United look to make it seven wins in their last eight matches.

It is third top against third bottom, Everton fighting for their lives and a defeat will ensure they remain in the relegation zone with then only five games left.

Eddie Howe Everton press conference – the NUFC Head Coach in great form and very positive on Wednesday morning:

Eddie Howe speaking ahead of Everton on Thursday night:

“We’re going to need to be very strong, mentally and physically.

“We need to be robust and stand up to the challenges we may face and then show our quality.”

Eddie Howe on bouncing back from the defeat at Villa Park with Sunday’s big win over Spurs:

“They have the ability to take a setback and a disappointment but use it in the right way.”

Eddie Howe on Sunday’s fast start:

“The plan is always to start like that.

“You want the intensity and to take the game to the opposition and I think at home, by and large, we’ve done that really well.

“Where we’ve had issues is the last couple of away games where we haven’t started in that fashion so that’s something to learn from going into this game.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United continuing to improve:

“When you look at the team as a whole we’ve got a long way to go to be the team we want to be.

“There’s definitely been huge improvements from my time here from day one to now but we want more.

“We want to continue to evolve in different ways.”

Eddie Howe on Jacob Murphy:

“I’ve always thought Jacob had very special talents and abilities.

“He’s very quick and a very good one v one player.

“I’ve always preferred him on the right rather than the left and that consistency of selection has helped him.

Delighted to see him get the two goals.

“The second goal was a special finish and he is capable of that, we see his finishing is at a high level, so it’s about getting himself in those positions as often as possible.”

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon:

“I can only really comment on the player I’ve seen and he’s been very good.

“He’s trained very well and he’s passionate, wants to achieve and wants to do well in his career.

“He’s in a good place and he’s looking forward to the game.”

Eddie Howe on squad fitness:

“We’ve got a couple of knocks.

“Bruno we think will be OK but Fabian Schär is one we’ll have to check and make a late call on and it’s a similar situation with a couple of the other lads.”

