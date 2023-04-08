News

Eddie Howe answers the Alexander Isak and/or Callum Wilson question ahead of today at Brentford

Alexander Isak or Callum Wilson?

Or both of them…?

Eddie Howe asked about the striker situation at Newcastle United ahead of this game at Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

These last four Premier League matches / wins have seen the following goalscorers:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Isak, Almiron

Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Isak(2)

Newcastle 2 Man U 0 – Willock, Wilson

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wilson(2), Joelinton(2), Iask

Alexander Isak starting the first three of these four games, then off the bench on Wednesday.

Whilst Callum Wilson came off the bench against Wolves and Man U, sat out Forest on the bench and started against West Ham.

The net result has been seven goals between the pair and twelve points for the team.

Even with top scorer Miguel Almiron injured, you definitely feel this is the strongest ever hand Eddie Howe has had when it comes to goal threat at Newcastle United, the team scoring 11 goals these last four matches and creating a lot of other chances on top.

Eddie Howe asked ahead of the Brentford match, with a choice seemingly to make between Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, whether football has become a 60 minute game for the modern striker?

“Yes, to a point.

“I would never say to a player, ‘You’re going to play 60 minutes, you’re a 60-minute player’. I don’t think that’s healthy for their brains.

“But certainly, the way the game is going, the way that we want to play, I don’t think that’s a bad thing for me in a game, to make that change at that time.

“I think it gives the player coming on to the pitch long enough to get into the game.

“I think it all depends on the game, the situation and what players you have.

“As I have said many times, Callum and Alex can play together as well, so it’s not just a case of one or the other.

“I do see a time and a place where they will be on the pitch at the same time.”

Callum Wilson speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle following the West Ham win and ahead of today’s match at Brentford:

“As a striker you go through periods in your career where you have not scored but you always know it’s going to change.

“Yes, when you’re in that moment, it seems like it’s a sticky period and you’re wondering where the next goal is going to come from.

“But, all you can do, is keep getting into the positions and keep believing in yourself.

“When everyone around is doubting you, you have to make sure you’re stronger than ever because it does happen that people will write you off and put you down.

“The only way to respond is like that, let the football do the talking, and I think the goals speak for themselves.”

“Going into the Nottingham Forest game, I was struggling a little bit, to be honest.

“But, they asked for my presence in the squad and I felt like I could do a job if needed, so I made sure I declared myself fit.

“On that day, they didn’t really need me, which was to my benefit.

“Then, we had a break, and it was fantastic to get the sun on your body, get some rest and proper training into me.

“I’m benefitting from it now.”

