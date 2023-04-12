Opinion

Do Newcastle United score enough goals for a Premier League top four side? What past seasons tell us

The race is well and truly on for the Premier League top four places.

Newcastle United right in the mix and one of a handful of clubs that could still potentially join Arsenal and Man City in the final two Champions League qualifying spots.

However, do Newcastle United score enough goals to have realistic aspirations of becoming a regular Premier League top four club?

This is how the Premier League table looks on Wednesday morning:

As things stand Newcastle United are currently third in the Premier League table and also have by some distance, the third best goal difference.

However, NUFC have only the sixth highest goals scored total (48) with three clubs outside the Premier League top four having scored more.

At the current average number of goals scored per match, Newcastle United are currently on target to have 62 goals by the end of the season.

How does this compare to previous seasons at the top of the table?

Premier League top four in order in the last seven seasons, with number of goals scored by each:

2021/22

Man City 99, Liverpool 94, Chelsea 76, Spurs 69 (The four highest)

2020/21

Man City 83, Man U 73, Liverpool 68, Chelsea 58 (Four other PL clubs scored more goals but finished lower. However, only 36 goals conceded by Chelsea, champions Man City the only lower conceded total with 32)

2019/20

Liverpool 85, Man City 102, Man Utd 66, Chelsea 69 (Leicester in fifth scored 67 goals but Man Utd only conceded 36 goals to help give them third)

2018/19

Man City 95, Liverpool 89, Chelsea 63, Spurs 67 (Arsenal scored 73 and finished fifth, however, the Gunners conceded 51 goals – 12 more than both Chelsea and Spurs in third and fourth)

2017/18

Man City 106, Man Utd 68, Tottenham 74, Chelsea 84 (Arsenal scored 74 goals BUT conceded 51, which was actually 23 goals more than Man Utd who only conceded a very low 28)

2016/17

Chelsea 85, Tottenham 86, Man City 80, Liverpool 78 (The four highest scoring PL clubs that season)

2015/16

Leicester 68, Arsenal 65, Spurs 69, Man City 71 (Very low scoring compared to other seasons for those finishing at the top end BUT these were still the four highest scoring that particular season)

Obviously it is zero surprise to find that scoring a certain number of goals is usually essential to be up in that Premier League top four.

As I said above, Newcastle United are currently on track to score 62, in these past seven seasons, of the 28 who have finished in the Premier League top four, only Chelsea in 2020/21 with a lower goals total (58) have managed to sneak into a Premier League top four place.

That season Chelsea had the second lowest goals conceded total and that was key to them ending up there, Leicester in fifth conceded 14 goals more.

Needless to say, if Newcastle United do end up in third or fourth this season, it will be massively down to what has so far, easily been the best defence in the Premier League. The stats don’t lie.

When it comes to scoring goals, the very recent signs are more promising.

After scoring only 33 goals in the opening 24 PL matches at an average of 1.37 goals per match.

In the last five PL games NUFC have scored 13 at an average of 2.60 goals per match.

These most recent quintet of matches are far too small a sample to then make far larger claims moving forward. However, there are very promising signs of more of a goal threat.

Alexander Isak is now fully fit and starting games, looking real quality, whilst Callum Wilson is looking back to something like his best. In these past five matches the pair have scored nine goals between them.

The likes of Willock, Longstaff and Joelinton are all to vary degrees looking more likely scorers than previously, whilst top scorer Miguel Almiron has been absent for the most recent of these matches.

It is always a balance between defence and attack BUT regardless of that, I think it is guaranteed that Eddie Howe will be adding extra players in the summer with very credible goalscoring pedigree / promise.

Whilst I think it will be very difficult to match the kind of defensive record shown so far this season, I do think for sure that the 2023/24 season will see Newcastle United have a seriously bigger goal threat.

