News

Demarai Gray claims this is why Everton can pick up points off Newcastle United

Demarai Gray thinks he has identified why Everton can get a positive result on Thursday night.

Newcastle United are the visitors and it is third bottom v third top.

Despite that, Demarai Gray thinks that ‘any team that comes to Goodison knows it’s never easy. When the fans are behind us, it helps massively.’

Demarai Gray speaking ahead of Everton v Newcastle United on Thursday night:

“Newcastle United have shown their ability this season.

“Especially with the position they are [now] in.

“They have done well and we are aware they will be confident on the back of last weekend’s win [over Tottenham].

“But any team that comes to Goodison knows it’s never easy.

“It’s never going to be comfortable.

“If we focus on our game, our plan and apply ourselves right for the game then we can fight for the points.

“When the fans are behind us, it helps massively.

“It’s never an easy place to play, we need to feed off the atmosphere and make it a tough game for Newcastle.

“We know how important a win could be and we’re desperate to get one.”

Do these claims from Demarai Gray have any substance, when it comes to Goodison Park and Everton fans?

Well, as a positive for them, Everton have picked up more points at home than away, 18 v 10.

However, it is all relative though, as only Southampton and Leicester have failed to get more points at home this season than Everton.

In their 16 Premier League home games, Everton have only scored 14 goals, whilst in total they have only scored 24 in all of their 32 PL matches, home and away. No PL team has scored so few.

Demarai Gray is Everton’s top scorer with six PL goals this season and the next highest has three.

Everton with only two goals in their last four games, whilst in comparison, Newcastle United have scored 13 goals in their most recent four PL matches.

No room for complacency BUT if Newcastle United play like they have done in winning six of their last seven matches, there is unlikely to be much that the Everton team and fans are able to do about it.

