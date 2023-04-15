Opinion

Declan Rice trap laid for Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has been asked about Declan Rice.

The Newcastle United boss asked about the possibility / likelihood of the West Ham midfielder moving to St James’ Park this summer.

The England international has made it crystal clear that he will be moving clubs this summer.

Hammers boss David Moyes backing that up. Whilst on the one hand still making feeble claims that West Ham still hope to keep Declan Rice, also making clear that they hope to bank a Premier League record fee for him this summer…

At his pre-Aston Villa press conference, Eddie Howe asked if it was possible that a player such as Declan Rice could sign for Newcastle United this summer:

“That is a difficult question to answer…

“We are trying to build the best squad we can.

“I think a lot will probably depend on what competitions we are playing in next year as to what we can and can’t do.”

The media then pushing further on the Declan Rice question and asking that if a deal for the midfielder could be agreed, would that then be Newcastle United’s entire summer transfer pot gone?

Eddie Howe:

“I think that we will always try to gauge every situation…

“Our strategy last summer, was to try and find quality players for the positions that we needed, not to bring in a host of players who don’t necessarily improve our starting eleven or squad.

“I don’t think that strategy will change.

“We want elite players because we have an elite squad.

“If we do add anyone in, they have to be better than the players we have.”

Two months before the summer transfer window opens, this Declan Rice trap laid for Eddie Howe by the media.

I can see the headlines now…’Eddie Howe doesn’t rule out Declan Rice capture’… ‘Newcastle United set to swoop for Declan Rice’… ‘Saudi funded Declan Rice capture this summer’… and so on.

The thing is, when the media are asking Eddie Howe about the rumours of Newcastle United interest in Declan Rice, they are actually rumours made up by themselves (the media)!

With the media now running these Declan Rice stories with the Eddie Howe quotes, it then becomes pundits, columnists, journalists, rival fans then all coming out with a load of usual nonsense. ‘Why would Declan Rice go to Newcastle United‘… ‘Surely Declan Rice wants to go to a club that wins trophies’… and so on.

Eddie Howe was in a no win situation when asked these Declan Rice questions, as any answer(s) will be twisted to make headlines / stories.

The truth is, pretty much all players want two things, as much money as possible and as much success as possible.

Newcastle United finishing top three / four and qualifying for the Champions League would be a massive step forward in helping to convince many transfer targets to come to St James’ Park, plus of course helping to enable NUFC to be in a position to offer the necessary wages.

Whether that summer plan could involve Declan Rice, who knows?

What I do know though is that with every bit of progress made by Newcastle United on and off the pitch, the level at where our football club will be able to shop, gets ever higher.

