David Moyes with admirable brutal honesty as reflects on 5-1 hammering by Newcastle United

David Moyes watched on as a humiliation unfolded at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

Nobody likes to lose a home match.

Everybody hates to lose a home match when you are deep in relegation trouble.

As for how you feel getting hammered 5-1 at home when in such danger of the drop…well, it is a ‘little’ hard to take.

David Moyes now reflecting with brutal honesty on that 5-1 home hammering by Newcastle United on Wednesday night:

“I thought that the first and second goal were incredibly poor but I suppose it doesn’t help when they don’t come close to how bad the third and fourth were.

“That was a night where I thought we may have created more opportunities than we did against Southampton and there were bits of play that were better than they were against Southampton tonight.

“We were up against a better side and they opened us up at times and created chances but we did as well.

“We were in 2-1 down at half-time and were back in the game but then came out and gave away a goal after 30 seconds.

“I actually thought we played well in the opening five minutes before we conceded the opening goal from a corner.

“We hadn’t done an awful lot wrong except our defending was really, really rotten tonight and obviously when went 2-0 down we left ourselves a mountain to climb.

“We stuck at it, got a goal from a set piece which we hadn’t been doing and had one or two other half-opportunities and we just didn’t take them.

“At half-time, the message was ‘let’s get the second goal, be patient if we have to be patient with it’, but within seconds we were 3-1 down.

“We got great reaction last year when we were winning games and I suppose if you’re not winning then you get a different reaction.

“We’re going to go away and get ourselves ready [for the challenges to come].

“We got beat tonight badly and we have got to bounce back.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wednesday 5 April 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 6,46, Joelinton 13,90, Isak 82

West Ham:

Zouma 40

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 42% (44%) Newcastle 58% (56%)

Total shots were West Ham 7 (6) Newcastle 15 (5)

Shots on target were West Ham 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 87), Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 85), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy (Willock 64), Wilson (Isak 64), Saint-Maximin (Gordon 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson

