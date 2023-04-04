News

David Moyes namechecks 5 Newcastle United players as quizzed on Wednesday’s massive match

David Moyes has been talking to the media.

The West Ham boss meeting up with journalists ahead of Wednesday’s match against Newcastle United.

David Moyes namechecking five Newcastle United players in particular.

One of them being Bruno Guimaraes.

The 1-1 draw in February at St James’ Park saw Bruno suspended and miss out on a first ever Premier League match against his best mate Lucas Paqueta. Paqueta scored only his second ever PL goal that day with the Hammers’ only shot on target in the match.

Newcastle missing Bruno but still controlling the vast majority of the match and should have still won, West Ham only getting the upper hand for maybe 25-30 minutes in the middle of the 90 minutes.

David Moyes pre-Newcastle United press conference as reported by West Ham official site:

First up is a question on team news…

“It’s roughly the same squad as Sunday.

“The only news is that Gianluca Scamacca has two weeks of rehabilitation on his knee.

“We don’t think he needs surgery but we’ll see how the next two weeks go.”

Next is one on Paquetá after his impressive performance against Southampton…

“Paquetá is a really good player and Newcastle have a really good player in Guimarães.

“Lucas has improved as he’s gone along, it takes a bit of time for some people.

“We’re still looking for a bit more creativity and hopefully we can add that to his already good performances.”

Now a question on the character of the squad, following victories in big games against Everton, Forest and Southampton…

“The players have done what I expected them to do [in those games] because we have big characters and good players.

“Now we need to move on, keep improving and look higher up. It was a really important victory against Southampton and now it’s up to us to stay away from the bottom end of the league.”

The next question is on his options up front, with both Danny Ings and Michail Antonio pushing for a start…

“I’ve got decisions in quite a few positions.

“We’ve got competition for places and I’m hoping that competition will add something to the players in the team.

“Let’s hope we can keep the squad as fit and healthy as we can as we struggled in the early part of the season with injuries.”

Returning to the team’s mentality and how that could help in the weeks ahead…

“We’ve treated all the games as we would do, we treat every game as a must-win, whether we were at the top end of the league like last year, or in the position we are now.

“The players know exactly the position we’re in and understand the job we have to do, and we have to find ways of winning, and we did that on Sunday.”

Now he’s asked about Newcastle’s fine form and the season they’re having…

“Bruno Guimarães is one player I mentioned, but there are lots of players. Almirón, Joelinton, the performance of the two centre halves [Botman and Schar] with the clean sheets they’ve kept, there are lots of good things about them.

“People talked about us in that way this time last year, it’s good, you have to build on it and it’ll be interesting to see how they go on.”

And the final question from the broadcast portion of the presser concerns Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma and their budding partnership…

“It’s important for us to keep Nayef and Kurt fit to play together.

“They’ve not had many periods to have days and days of work to get used to each other, but they’re both really good players and it’s important that we get them on the pitch together.”

