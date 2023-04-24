News

Cristian Stellini with admirable honesty after humiliation at Newcastle United



The caretaker boss watching on as his team folded from Newcastle’s first attack onwards.



NUFC three up in nine minutes and after 21 minutes it was five.

The final score ended up as Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 and whilst the Spurs boss will try to take some small comfort that the score was 1-1 in terms of second-half goals.



Cristian Stellini reflects on a humiliating afternoon for Tottenham:

“First of all, I apologise to everyone.

“The start of this performance was really, really unacceptable.

“We have to analyse, take a breath, and understand what happened from the start in an important game like today.

“We have to take a breath and don’t speak too much.

“The best thing we can say is that we apologise to everyone, the second is to analyse why, and if the change of system affected this performance, because the performance in the first 25 minutes was really bad.

“We didn’t speak a lot [at half-time].

“We changed the system and the only thing we could say was that we had to play much better in the second half and prepare for the next game.

“I didn’t want to lose the second half.

“It was important to find a bit of confidence if you could, after a game like this.

“Now, we have to be responsible, we have to go back to our stadium [for Tottenham v Man U on Thursday night], we have to throw this feeling away, immediately.

“There are no words to explain a performance like this.

“The first 25 minutes were maybe the worst I have ever seen.

“Changing the system was the wrong decision and, if it was a mistake, it was my mistake.

“What I can say is we have to apologise to everyone.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

