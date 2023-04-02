News

Confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United – ASM, Murphy, Isak all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester United has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it three Premier League wins in a row.

A victory would take NUFC third in the table.

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin

So no Newcastle United changes from the team that started and won against Nottingham Forest

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Joelinton, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

Great to see Gordon fit enough to take the bench and this looks the strongest set of subs for some time, with Joelinton back from suspension and the likes of Targett, Wilson and Anderson also to call on.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to early May 2023:

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal )=(4.30pm) Sky Sports

