Confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham – Wilson, Joelinton, ASM, Bruno all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it four Premier League wins in a row.

A victory would ensure NUFC remaining third in the table.

A win would also take Newcastle United three points clear of Tottenham and NUFC still with a game in hand.

Elsewhere tonight, Man U are home to Brentford and this is how the Premier League table looks ahead of these Wednesday night kick-offs.

Newcastle team v West Ham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin

So two changes.

IN

Joelinton, Wilson

OUT

Willock, Isak

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Willock, Anderson

So Eddie Howe rotating his squad with three games Sunday-Saturday this week, Isak and Willock taking the places of Wilson and Joelinton on the bench.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to early May 2023:

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

