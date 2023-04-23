Confirmed Newcastle team v Tottenham – Isak, Murphy, Bruno, Burn all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Tottenham has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it six Premier League wins in seven games.
A victory would ensure NUFC go third in the table.
This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Newcastle v Tottenham:
Newcastle team v Tottenham:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Murphy, Willock, Isak
So just the one change.
IN
Longstaff
OUT
Gordon
Subs:
Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson
Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season:
Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport
Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)
Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport
Thursday 18 May 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (7.30pm) Sky Sports
Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)
