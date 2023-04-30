News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton – Gordon, Isak, Murphy, Burn all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it eight Premier League wins in nine games.

A victory would ensure NUFC stay third in the table.

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Newcastle v Southampton:

Newcastle team v Southampton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon, Murphy, Willock, Isak

So four changes.

IN

Burn, Gordon, Murphy, Isak

OUT

Targett, Almiron, Wilson, Longstaff

Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

Wilson, Almiron and Targett all dropping to the bench but reports of Longstaff having suffered an ankle / foot injury.

Jamaal Lascelles absent from the squad as well, reason unknown.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season:

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Thursday 18 May 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (7.30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

