Confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton – Gordon, Isak, Murphy, Burn all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it eight Premier League wins in nine games.
A victory would ensure NUFC stay third in the table.
This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Newcastle v Southampton:
Newcastle team v Southampton:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon, Murphy, Willock, Isak
So four changes.
IN
Burn, Gordon, Murphy, Isak
OUT
Targett, Almiron, Wilson, Longstaff
Subs:
Dubravka, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson
Wilson, Almiron and Targett all dropping to the bench but reports of Longstaff having suffered an ankle / foot injury.
Jamaal Lascelles absent from the squad as well, reason unknown.
Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season:
Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)
Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport
Thursday 18 May 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (7.30pm) Sky Sports
Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)
