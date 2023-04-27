Confirmed Newcastle team v Everton – Wilson, Almiron, Targett, Trippier all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Everton has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it seven Premier League wins in eight games.
A victory would ensure NUFC stay third in the table.
This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Everton v Newcastle:
Newcastle team v Everton:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Almiron, Willock, Wilson
So three changes.
IN
Targett, Almiron, Wilson
OUT
Burn, Murphy, Isak
Subs:
Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson, Burn
Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season:
Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport
Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)
Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport
Thursday 18 May 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (7.30pm) Sky Sports
Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)
