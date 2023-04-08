News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Brentford – Isak, Willock, Joelinton, Bruno all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Brentford has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it five Premier League wins in a row.

A victory would ensure NUFC remaining third in the table.

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Brentford v Newcastle and all the other weekend PL fixtures:

Newcastle team v Brentford:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Willock, Isak

So two changes.

IN

Willock, Isak

OUT

ASM, Wilson

Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

Eddie Howe rotating his strikers, Wilson replaced by Isak.

However, a number of journalists reporting it is a hamstring issue that has apparently been the reason for ASM not making this matchday squad.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to and including 13 May 2023:

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

