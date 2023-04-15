News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa – Gordon, Murphy, Bruno, Burn all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it six Premier League wins in a row.

A victory would ensure NUFC remaining third in the table.

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Aston Villa v Newcastle and all the other weekend PL fixtures:

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno,, Joelinton, Murphy, Willock, Gordon, Isak

So just the one change.

IN

Gordon

OUT

Longstaff

Anthony Gordon doing well when he came on last weekend at Brentford, getting a place in the team at the expense of Sean Longstaff who drops to the bench.

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Longstaff, Anderson

Great to see Miguel Almiron making such a quick return ahead of schedule and able to make the bench.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to and including 13 May 2023:

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

