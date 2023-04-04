Opinion

Concerns over Nick Pope, Joe Willock and Allan Saint-Maximin

Let me say straight away that the Newcastle United win over Man U was, in my view, the best I’ve seen us play for years.

We were on the front foot all the time. We were pressing through into their six yard box, but most imPRESSively, we were going for the win right to the final whistle.

Two up in the 89th minute and we were still avoiding the corner flag. Ten Hag’s lot just had no idea how to play us.

Too many times in the (not too distant) past I’ve cringed and spent the second half covering my eyes as, for whatever reason, we decided that despite all the historical evidence to the contrary, defending a slender lead was something that we thought we were good at.

I guess it just takes time to adjust to the new world order.

If I’m honest, Nick Pope is starting to worry me. A hugely suspect decision coming out for the ball against Liverpool got him sent off.

Then against Wolves he could have gone off again but got away with it.

A couple of weeks later against Forest he came out to block Dennis then chickened out, back-pedalling, no doubt with memories of marching orders clouding his vision, which immediately led to Forest’s opener.

Then again against Man U he fluffed his lines with a mis-controlled trap that he then just managed to recover.

I played in goal as a youngster. I was considered pretty reasonable and goodness knows I dropped the odd clanger, but when it’s one a week, you usually find yourself consigned to the naughty step to think about what you’ve done, BEFORE it cost points!

My Man-Of-The-Match against Man U?

My personal favourite – Dan Burn.

He gets slagged off now and again, by people who seem to forget that week in, week out he’s up against some of the best wingers on the planet, but still we have a Goals Against tally that has Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool et al envious. He puts on a pretty good show for a lad who just 15 months ago was playing for Brighton.

At 30 he’s maybe lost half a yard, and being 6’6” he’s far from elegant, but as a fan who remembers watching back lines containing Taylor, Boumsong, Bramble and a seriously overweight Sol Campbell – who at the time was fighting his wedding cake addiction – I have to say that for a player who was brought in as a central defender, he’s not doing a bad job at left back.

If I could ask him one question it would have to be what the hell was he thinking at Birmingham with that “Flock Of Seagulls” haircut?

What is pleasant to watch is the fitness of the squad and particularly the way they play together.

Burn has taken to tearing up the wing, and we all know that Schar likes to get the occasional sight of goal, and Trippier has little or no concept of “staying back”, but we never seem to be short of cover at the back, and a clearance from the box is just as likely to be a forward, as it is a defender.

I’ve suggested in the past that Bruno plays just a few too many tricks too close to our goal for my liking, borne out by his nutmegging of a Man U player on the edge of our box. He’s our talisman, and he’s a brilliant player, and watching West Ham against Southampton earlier in the day I have no doubt that we got the better pick between him and Paqueta, but I think he sometimes forgets that players in the Prem won’t give him the same space and time on the ball that he had in Ligue 1.

That other Bruno – the whinger in red – continues to crack me up. He’s at the ref from start to finish. I can never understand why football refs put up with it. Are we so obsessed with the right to freedom of expression that we’re afraid to just shut them up?

Why aren’t officials in football afforded the same respect given to their counterparts in Rugby? Maybe the FA need to consider a rule change.

There are a couple of players in our squad that I just don’t get.

I was almost happy to see Murphy in the starting line up, because that meant that if things weren’t going so well, we wouldn’t be relying on bringing him on to try to make things better. Does that make any sense?

And while the whole of Toondom seem besotted with Joe Willock, he’s still yet to convince me.

Having seen a bit more of him playing, I think I get Isak now. He reminds me a bit of Cisse. He just seems to be so chilled all the time but gets into space and has an impressive finishing touch. He worries defences the way Miggy used to!

Going back to people I don’t get, I still haven’t figured out why Man U took Weghorst on loan.

Burnley bought him from Wolfsburg as a replacement for Chris Wood and he netted twice in half a season.

He then headed to Turkey where he played well against teams like Fatih Karagümrük and Kasımpaşa – but that is hardly a qualification that you would expect to get you a job leading the line in the best league in the world.

The fact that Man U brought him in is one thing but starting him against a top four rival

It makes you wonder just how low Ten Hag’s opinion of us is.

Then there’s Allan Saint-Maximin.

Covering most of the dictionary definitions of “mercurial”, he destroyed the Red Devils’ defence, and his header in to Willock for the goal was sublime, showing stunning vision and a deft touch.

So why isn’t he tearing defences apart from further down the league? Is he just not interested? Does he just save his energy for the bigger games?

It will be hugely disappointing if he’s looking for the door this summer, as he essentially has as much potential for growth as Gordon and Anderson, but he just doesn’t seem to want to realise it.

On a softer subject, I can’t help thinking that maybe it’s time we bought Schar a padded helmet.

As the fixtures come thicker and faster, maybe Howe will be rotating the squad a bit more as some players could maybe do with putting their feet up, while others need a chance to shine.

It was great to see Joelinton again but there is so much talent loitering in the wings that could do with a run out, even if it’s when we’re 3-0 up with five minutes left. It would be nice to see Elliot Anderson and Matt Targett make a bigger contribution, with run outs for Manquillo, Dummett and even Ashby.

We’re going to lose a couple of the current squad come summer so don’t be surprised if we get the odd unexpected cameo from the likes of Ritchie and maybe Lascelles, as Howe tries to get them into the shop window.

It’s been a long time since other Premier League clubs have been interested in our cast-offs.

Long may it continue.

