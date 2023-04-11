News

Club create panic with Newcastle v Arsenal tickets announcement

Tens of thousands of NUFC fans are waiting for Newcastle v Arsenal tickets to go on sale.

A massive match that could be decisive in helping to decide who wins the title AND more importantly, the race to fill the third and fourth place spots to get the final two Champions League qualifying slots.

The club this Tuesday morning making an official announcement on the sale of Newcastle v Arsenal tickets that created panic…

Newcastle United official announcement – 11 April 2023:

‘Tickets are now on sale for Newcastle United’s home fixture with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

More to follow.

Please note, supporters need to be logged in to their account to complete ticket purchases.

If you want to assign tickets/buy on behalf of other supporter numbers, your accounts need to be linked.

Once you reach first place in the queue, you have ten minutes to enter the site to continue your purchase – if you do not do this, your queue number will be rejected.

Delivery will be in the form of paper tickets. To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk.’

The thing is, like many thousands of other fans, I panicked when I saw this above announcement just after 10am.

How had I forgotten that tickets were going on sale this morning???

Heading to the NUFC ticketing site with a massive sinking feeling, knowing now there was zero chance of getting Newcastle v Arsenal tickets, as I hadn’t been ready to join the queue at 10am.

However, I was also convinced that this hadn’t been the originally declared date for Newcastle v Arsenal tickets to go on sale.

So I went and checked just to make sure…

Newcastle v Arsenal tickets sale dates info on official ticketing site:

‘On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Tuesday 18th April, 10am – ONLINE SALES ONLY

Online General Sale from Tuesday 25th April, 10am – previous purchase history will be required to make a booking

The limit is strictly 1 ticket per supporter.’

Phew!!!

Somebody at the club causing panic when putting out this Newcastle v Arsenal tickets message up this morning, a week too early.

We will let them off this time, five wins in a row helps keep you calm and very positive.

