Chelsea owners must follow example of the Newcastle United owners – Florent Malouda

The Chelsea owners must take notice and follow the lead of the Newcastle United owners.

That is the view of former France and Chelsea star Florent Malouda.

The new Chelsea owners created a new Premier League record in their first transfer window, with the club’s Champions League winning manager having no say on the signings made.

The Todd Boehly led Chelsea owners then sacking Thomas Tuchel after only six Premier League games that had produced ten points via three wins, a draw and two defeats. That points average per game if carried on, would have seen Chelsea now in sixth place on 50 points – only six points off a Champions League place.

Instead, they are eleventh in the Premier League on 39 points, only seven places and 12 points above the drop, whilst 34 points below league leaders Arsenal.

After sacking Tuchel, the new Chelsea owners swiftly brought in Graham Potter, declaring him to be the future of the club.

Then they embarked on a record January transfer window spend with Potter having no say on signings and only two months of that window closing, sacked their second manager. Not bad going for the new Chelsea owners, to make such a mess in such a short space of time, whilst spending more money than any Premier League club has ever done.

Whilst at Newcastle United…

Florent Malouda speaking to ICE 36 talking about the current situations at Newcastle United and Chelsea:

“Newcastle United have been a good surprise in the Premier League this season.

“Newcastle, with the project that they have, the fact that they are under new ownership, they’ve chosen the direction they want the club to move in and this season they have taken the right steps forward.

“To see some of Newcastle’s performances, third in the league and incredibly consistent in terms of performances, is a positive surprise.

“I like the way Newcastle are building something special.

“For me, they have been a very pleasant surprise this season.”

Florent Malouda on the Chelsea owners:

“Since they [new Chelsea owners] have taken over from Roman [Abramovich], they have been making all the decisions at the club.

“People always focus on managers and players, but if you look at the example of Newcastle, you have to build a project.

“If you go out and hire the best manager on the market and he doesn’t have a say in signing the players and he isn’t given time, what do you expect him to do?

“I think at a massive club like Chelsea and, perhaps this is what the owners are learning this season, you need the right people in the right positions – it’s not only about owners and players – everyone has a role to play and that is how you build a club that functions properly.

“Not only on the pitch, but across the board: administrative, marketing, communications departments. You need to have a real team.”

