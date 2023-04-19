Opinion

Chelsea give Newcastle’s Champions League hopes a massive boost

Newcastle United fans were celebrating as Chelsea lost on Tuesday night.

No surprise there you might think, as who doesn’t like to see the Stamford Bridge club lose at any time…?

However, this latest Chelsea defeat was especially a reason for Newcastle fans to toast the loss.

This is why the 2-0 Chelsea defeat (4-0) on aggregate to Real Madrid to Newcastle United supporters…

Official Premier League explanation on how PL clubs winning Champions League and Europa League affects qualification for European competitions the following season?

‘Should a Premier League club win the UEFA Champions League they will automatically qualify for the group stage of next season’s competition regardless of their league finishing position.

Should a Premier League club win the UEFA Europa League they will automatically qualify for the group stage of next season’s UEFA Champions League regardless of their league finishing position.

If a club win the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League and finish in the top four, their qualification for the UCL through their league position is not transferred to another team.

A maximum of five Premier League teams are eligible for UEFA Champions League qualification.

In the event that a Premier League club win the UEFA Champions League and another win the UEFA Europa League and neither of these clubs finish in the top four of the Premier League, the club lying fourth in the table will drop into the UEFA Europa League group stage.’

So basically, if Man U had won the Europa League AND Chelsea had won the Champions League AND Man U had finished outside the Premier League top four along with Chelsea, then only the top three in the Premier League this season would have played in the Champions League next season.

Just imagine that…Eddie Howe and his Newcastle players end the season in fourth BUT don’t then get Champions League football…?!!!

However, all worries gone now on that front thankfully, Chelsea’s exit on Tuesday night means the Premier League top four are guaranteed to be in the 2023/24 Champions League. If Man U did now win the Europa League but ten Hag’s team finished outside the PL top four, then they would be in next season’s CL along with the top four from this season’s Premier League.

You might think this was never going to happen BUT it is funny (or not so funny) how often you find things in life conspire to work against you.

Chelsea have been a shambles this season but yet still got to the Champions League quarters and in cup competitions anything is possible. Especially when you have the luck that the likes of Chelsea have had so often in the past, plus they have bought a ridiculous number of very expensive players who could potentially start turning it on.

Whilst Man U aren’t great either and even though they have put winning runs together this season, at times they have struggled. Not impossible that they could still end up outside the top four, Newcastle United finish fourth, then possibly a Tottenham or Brighton come with a late run into third.

Anyway, at least we know where we stand.

If Newcastle United finish third OR fourth, then Champions League football is guaranteed.

As for Chelsea…nice to see the laughable Frank Lampard return to Stamford Bridge going so well, four games played and four defeats so far. Also lovely to see so many Chelsea fans flooding out of Stamford Bridge long before the final whistle last night, no doubt furious that their club’s owners haven’t spent enough money this past year…

