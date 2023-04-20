Opinion

Charlton Athletic away 1992 – Simon’s fourth anniversary today

On this, the fourth anniversary of the death of my big mate Simon Coley Jones, I thought I would reminisce about Charlton Athletic away in 1992 (14 November).

Newcastle United were riding high at the top of the First Division (Championship now) at the time.

It was a sunny November morning when me, Wor Neale and Wor Graeme, Ashington Mick and Simon set off early doors for London’s East End.

We reached our destination just before 11am and headed straight for the Boleyn public house, just outside Upton Park.

Charlton Athletic were sharing the old ‘Boleyn Ground’ with West Ham for their home games that season, as they waited to return to The Valley.

By midday the pub was soon chocka full of Geordies, the few cockney locals inside didn’t seem to be put out at all.

There was no hint of any bother.

That was until a Newcastle fan came in with a Scotland flag.

I’m not into the ‘Ingurrlund’, so I didn’t really care, but a few of the boys did ask this lad and his mates what the Scotland flag was all about.

Simon used to go to every single England game as well as ours, so he was as interested as any to hear the reasoning.

One of these lads then went on to explain that a couple of them had been to Hampden a few times and found the Jocks more like the Geordies than southerners etc.

That was all well and good, if only he had just left it at that…

He then carried on to say that the Jocks, the English and the Irish were fine, but that he hated the Welsh!

Oh no, he hadn’t noticed Simon’s ‘Prince of Wales’ feathers tattoo on his hulking forearm.

Simon was always very proud of his Welsh heritage and this didn’t end well for ‘McGeordie’.

After a canny sup it was off to the match and after the Toon did a warm-up in front of our end, Pav left one of the balls on the pitch inside the 18 yard box.

This was the catalyst for Wor Neale, who was half p….d, to then enter the field to set off a chain of events.

He kept the ball up about five or six times with either foot on the penalty spot, before then unleashing a left foot volley high into the net.

We were all in raptures and he was getting an ovation as he walked back towards the away fans.

The coppers at this point hadn’t entered the pitch themselves and it looked like they had appreciated his efforts too.

It’s never as easy as that though, is it, and Neale was abruptly and roughly arrested and led away in handcuffs.

Simon was outraged and straight away made his way to the Upton Park holding area.

He was a very polite speaker with a fine moral and social conscience, the best man available to try and wriggle Wor Lad off the hook.

On the pitch, the Toon were in irresistible form once again, and a Gavin Peacock goal saw him come behind the net to celebrate.

Me, Wor Graeme and Mick grabbed ahold of a beaming Gavin, and told him how much we loved him etc.

Simon came back and told us that he may have done the business.

I don’t know if Simon was ever in the Freemasons or not, but as the teams came out for the second half, there was Wor Neale being led along the cinder track towards us by a burly copper, without handcuffs.

Happy days all round and another away win for the Toon (3-1 with goals from Howey and Peacock 2).

If any of you get out today, have a pint in memory of Simon, even if you didn’t know him.

The fact that he was cruelly murdered and taken away from his family and friends by a convicted coward, will always be so hard to bear.

He was the one of the kindest people I have ever met.

He was also brave and loyal, hardly ever missed a Newcastle United game at home or abroad.

RIP Simon.

