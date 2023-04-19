News

Champions League riches or the alternative – New report shows why Newcastle United need to finish top 4

A new update on just what is at stake for Newcastle United, the difference between making the Champions League this season… or not.

A new report has laid out the stark reality.

Just what difference it makes qualifying for the Champions League.

This analysis below comes from Swiss Ramble, who modestly describes himself as a ‘Brit blogging from Switzerland, usually about the business of football.’ His analysis is always excellent, giving an insight into the financial state of play, particularly when it comes to Premier League clubs and of course how important the Champions League is to those hoping to compete in it.

He has prepared the following table, showing the most up to date figures (from 2021/22) of Champions League riches, compared to what the Europa League (and Europa Conference) shares amongst clubs.

This table from Swiss Ramble shows the total amounts of money shared out last season (2021/22) by UEFA in their three European competitions (all figures in Euros):

The Swiss Ramble adding this text to go with the table above:

“The huge difference in revenue for Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference.

“It’s *really* worth finishing in the top four.

“Unsurprisingly, in England Liverpool earned the most from last season’s Champions League with €120m after reaching the final. Good money also for Manchester City €109m, Chelsea €92m and Manchester United €78m.”

At today’s exchange rate, those figures in Euros equate to the three competitions last season (2021/22) sharing out:

Champions League £1.79bn / £1,790m (€2.032bn / €2,032m)

Europa League £409m (€465m)

Europa Conference £207m (€235m)

As for the individual Premier League clubs last season (2021/22):

Liverpool £105m (€120m)

Manchester City £96m (€109m)

Chelsea £81m (€92m)

Manchester United £68m (€78m)

Last (2021/22) season, Liverpool were losing finalists, Man City eliminated in the semi-finals, Chelsea out in the quarter-finals, Man U went out in the last sixteen round.

These amounts of cash that clubs pocket are only part of the overall financial picture of course.

Qualifying for the Champions League can then lead to massive differences in commercial revenue, from sponsors etc.

Matchday revenues as well, for example, BBC Sport after last season’s Champions League final explained what happened to the ticket money fans paid: “From the revenues from the finals, Uefa gets 6.5% and 93.5% goes to the clubs. From the other matches, 100% of the revenues goes to the clubs.”

Champions League football isn’t the be all and end all, on or off the pitch.

However, for Newcastle United and indeed every other club, to be able to compete at and then stay towards the top end of things, Champions League football is essential, especially when it comes to the money it generates, directly and indirectly, which allows clubs to then pay the transfer fees and wages.

