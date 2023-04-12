Opinion

By end of April could these fixtures have decided Premier League top four?

Like all Newcastle United fans, I am fixated on the Premier League top four.

An amazing effort has put NUFC in such a strong position.

Eddie Howe and everybody else at the football club, backed by the fans, seeing Newcastle United now in third place with 46 days to go until the end of the season.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Wednesday morning:

When it comes to this Premier League top four battle, I don’t think it is too arrogant or over the top, to concentrate on three clubs in particular – just look at the table above and the bookies odds on finishing Premier League top four – 1/5 Newcastle United, 1/5 Man U, 3/1 Tottenham, 11/1 Brighton, 11/1 Liverpool, 150/1 Brighton).

These are the remaining April fixtures for the six clubs who could potentially end up in third and fourth at the end of the season:

Newcastle United

Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H)

Man U

Forest (A), Tottenham (A), Villa (H)

Tottenham

Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Man U (H), Liverpool (A)

The other trio of PL clubs are below with their fixtures.

However, concentrating on the three favourites.

If both Newcastle United and Man U won against Tottenham, then I think I would find it very difficult to see Tottenham ending up top four. If say then Spurs won at home to Bournemouth and lost at Liverpool, at the end of April it would give Tottenham 56 points with four games left to play.

If as well as winning against Tottenham, Newcastle got a draw at Villa and won against Everton and Southampton, that would give Eddie Howe’s side 66 points and five games still to play.

As for Man U, if they won against Tottenham and Bournemouth, plus got a draw against Villa, that would give Erik ten Hag’s side 63 points with six matches left to play.

I think the above scenario is more than possible.

If so, maybe the only possible threat would be Brighton.

However, that defeat at Spurs has left the Seagulls ten points behind Newcastle and Man U. Brighton do have a game in hand but if Newcastle were on 66 points come the end of April, I don’t see the south coast side able to catch NUFC. Even if winning all their there April matches, that would still only give them 55 points by the end of the month. They would still have seven games left to play (NUFC with five) but Eddie Howe’s side would be 11 points clear of them.

Aston Villa

Newcastle (H), Brentford (A), Fulham (H), Man U (A)

Brighton

Chelsea (A), Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Liverpool

Leeds (A), Forest (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H)

This looks tough at Villa, a side in form. However, we keep saying this about upcoming Newcastle matches and despite such a tough first half, they came back and beat Brentford, a side who hadn’t lost a PL home match in seven months.

