Opinion

Brighton – Gateway to Europe?

The South Coast is usually a pretty good starting point for people going to Europe… Brighton, however, doesn’t have any direct options… Not public ones, anyway.

So if you are planning a trip to the continent, Brighton is not a good starting point.

Good job they’re coming to us then, isn’t it?

On Thursday the 18th of March 2023, Brighton’s first team will travel all the way up the length of England to visit the wonderful St James’ Park. And, I have no doubt, the atmosphere will blow them away.

You see… By the time the seagulls fly their way up here, NUFC might very well have won the nine points needed to all but guarantee entry into the champions league next season.

Our first European adventure in a decade.

If we haven’t already achieved, what one year ago seemed like a few seasons away, then Brighton, poor Brighton, will face a Newcastle team with everything to play for. A team that has, in recent weeks, destroyed teams 5-1, 6-1 and 4-1. A club that is on a high and a squad that is finding some scary form at the right time of the year.

The party line is “Take each game as it comes” and I’m usually on board with that. I absolutely understand the importance of not getting carried away – but last night got me caught up in crazy enthusiasm.

It was awful for 45 minutes, as Everton played their game. A heavy mix of MMA and football.

Helped massively by a referee, that would be more at home in a, well, a home. Poor man suffers from sight loss and an inability to control anything going on around him. His inability to take control of the match almost turned disastrous as things kicked off around Longstaff and his teammates ran to help the lad escape the thugs of Merseyside.

However, out of nowhere, we turned it on.

And once turned on, NUFC get all kinds of exciting!

We went from “We can get a scrappy one goal win” to “This is gonna be a rout!”.

And then Isak happened and the scoreline didn’t really matter anymore. Yes, it was a great scoreline but it could have been one nil and we’d have still seen something outrageously good.

Not that many Evertonians were left to see it. For the second match in a row, the opposition fans were leaving the stadium long before the final whistle. It makes me wonder. Will Brighton fans even bother to travel?

If they don’t, I think they will miss something very special. With “Wor Flags” and what is probably the loudest and most enthusiastic fan base in the country, cheering their team on to the European stage, it will be a night to remember. A celebration that will be felt throughout the city and its surrounds.

Yes, I’m getting carried away and I’m forgetting the party line, but how many of you would now bet against our Champions League celebrations happening?

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season:

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Thursday 18 May 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (7.30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

