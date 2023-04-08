Opinion

Brentford fans share thoughts on threat of Eddie Howe’s team and Newcastle United fans desperate for tickets

Brentford fans are enjoying a very decent season, going into this Newcastle United match in ninth place on 43 points, however, only three points off sixth in the league.

Along with Newcastle United, the Bees are one of six Premier League clubs to have lost only once at home this season.

Some excellent home wins such as 4-0 v Man U, 3-1 v Liverpool and 2-0 v Brighton. However, the last three home PL matches have seen draws against relegation strugglers Palace and Leicester, with a narrow 3-2 defeat of Fulham sandwiched in between.

Since promotion in 2021, Brentford have conceded ten goals in the three Premier League matches against Newcastle United, a 2-0 victory in West London last season and a 5-1 hammering at St James’ Park this season. Brentford fans were actually inside St James’ Park for Eddie Howe’s debut match in November 2021, although the NUFC Head Coach wasn’t (in his hotel room due to having Covid). That game saw Newcastle United playing really well but only drawing 3-3 due to a couple of poor gifts from Karl Darlow.

Only 1,700 tickets for Newcastle United fans and surely Brentford will be expanding their tiny ground if sticking around in the Premier League for any length of time, which they are definitely threatening to do under the excellent Thomas Frank.

No wonder one of the big topics of conversation amongst Brentford fans is Newcastle supporters desperate for tickets…

Brentford fans looking forward to the Newcastle United match this Saturday afternoon, comments via their Griffin Park Grapevine forum:

‘Need to drop Pontus, think Newcastle will will expose how slow the back three are, be a much tougher game on Saturday than against Man U.’

‘Pontus in a back three with Pinnock and Mee is suicidal.’

‘After that Man U game i think we may rotate a few. I see dasilva/Janelt and Zanka coming in for Damsgaard and Jansson. Need to win that midfield battle and hope Janelt is back.’

‘I REALLY want to see Schade up against Burn.’

‘Absolutely. Newcastle have been impressive in their last few games but if they have a weakness it must be lack of pace at the back, Burn and Trippier in particular, and we have the means to exploit this.’

‘Not sure on Schade v Burn, whilst not doubting the pace issue, Burn will kick him, hold him, pull his shirt, get an early booking, but not get sent off. As much as it pains me to say the Geordies have been playing some great stuff recently in the opposition half, they are passing and moving like City and Arsenal, going to be a tough game. Haven’t a clue how TF should actually line us up!’

‘Newcastle has stronger defence than attack (though both are strong especially now that Wilson’s back in form and Isak is fit) and our back 5 struggles without ajers pace on the right at the moment.’

‘Newcastle have a powerful midfield in Longstaff, Guimares and Joelinton. No way are we putting only two in midfield against them, we’d get overrun for sure.’

‘The Newcastle lineup that played against West Ham last night was virtually the same line up that we played against earlier in the season apart from Joelinton for Willock and St-M for Almiron and we gifted them at least 4 of the 5 goals last time out so I don’t expect a repeat.

Thomas has said that we need more energy, compete and win the set-piece battle.

Watching the extended highlights on Sky of last night’s Newcastle game it was a bit like our 5-1 drubbing with lots of mistakes from West Ham. I think we need to go to 3-5-2 and really aim to take the game to them and put their midfield under pressure. They have a good team, but so do we.

I can’t see Thomas dropping Pontus and he will probably keep the same defence as last night with Mads in the starting lineup for his pace to defend against Joelinton/St-M. After Bryan’s performance last night I think he’ll be benched for Kevin and will probably start Christian, Matty & Mikkel – unless their performance stats are dropping off.

We need to out run the opposition. If Vitaly is available then I can see him coming on and replacing Rico to do his stint at LCB. We can create threats and have talented players on the bench, but to maximise that we need to be in charge of the ball and when we have possession we use it well.

Newcastle are very dangerous from long balls out to the wings so we have to be ready for that, too.

For what it’s worth, West Ham almost scored first last night when the hit the post early on, which had they did the result may have been different. As Thomas says “It’s all about margins”, so we need to be on it and take our chances.’

‘(Back in February) The club have announced “Due to high demand, tickets for our home game against Newcastle United will require a minimum of 40 Ticket Access Points to be eligible to purchase.’

‘I’m struggling with ‘due to high demand’….how do BFC know this….and high demand from who…. Newcastle supporters….there were several ejected from the East last season.’

‘Because they have computers that tell them about precious ticket applications I imagine – plus it’s obvious!’

‘A spike in new memberships from the North East, I suspect.’

‘Think you have answered your own question. Using last season as an example one would assume demand from both teams will be greater this season given Newcastle’s elevation. And you and I both know there will many Newcastle supporters making the trip without tickets, so they will be doing whatever they need to do before the game, and on match day, to get tickets.’

‘I spoke to a Newcastle ST holder at the away game and he said it’s beyond a nightmare getting away tickets if you are not already near the top of the tree, especially now they are doing well. He’s been a season ticket holder for 14 years and still can’t get to most away games this season.

This is a sensible pre-emptive move by BFC. It won’t be a massive demand fixture from our fans so putting them on sale to all those members on one day probably makes sense.’

‘Why don’t BFC for once say in their comms….due to suspected high demand for tickets from Newcastle’s notoriously large away support we intend to block the b..ards entering the home ends by imposing a 40 TAPs threshold….and any found in home ends will be kicked out.’

‘Thought it very funny last season when the Toon fan who had a Sports Direct bag with him was removed from the West Stand fairly early in the first half. Not very good at undercover operations.’

