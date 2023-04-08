Match Reports

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – What a second half comeback as Eddie Howe masterminds 5 in a row

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 8 April 3pm

This was always going to be a tough match, Brentford having only lost once (to Arsenal) at home this season.

Thomas Frank’s side on their game from kick-off and not really letting up all the way through to half-time.

Newcastle United finding it difficult to carry any goal threat in the opening half, not a single shot on target before the break and Alexander Isak starved of any decent service.

On the other hand, Brentford dangerous in both open play and on set-pieces.

After ten minutes, Ivan Toney had the ball in the net. However, after VAR had a look, Toney was just offside, before he reacted to Nick Pope’s really good save from another Brentford player’s header.

Brentford looking ever more dangerous and the pacey Schade causing problems, on 27 minutes outpacing Schar on Newcastle’s left, then Botman coming across missed the ball and totally took out Schade.

After scoring 32 penalties in a row…Ivan Toney seeing his weak right foot effort saved and held onto by Nick Pope!

Just before half-time though and it was penalty number two.

Ivan Toney made no mistake this time and no doubts Brentford deserved to lead after their first half display but…it wasn’t a penalty.

A corner thrown in and a Brentford player headed well wide, after making contact Alexander Isak making minimal contact with a raised foot. Somehow, VAR official Darren England thinking it worthy of directing the referee to have a look and just as bizarrely, Chris Kavanagh believing it to be a penalty. When you consider nothing was said, never mind a penalty given, when Bruno Fernandes kicked Schar in the head in the box in Newcastle’s last home game.

A goal down at the break.

No surprise to see Eddie Howe making quick changes, Wilson and Gordon replacing Murphy and Longstaff for the second half.

The impact was instant, Newcastle United looking so much better and suddenly an attacking threat, Isak dropping deeper behind Wilson and Gordon on the right.

On 53 minutes, Bruno and Trippier combining to put in Joelinton who showed great skill to put the defender on his backside, then closed in from the right and deserving the bit of luck as from close range the Brentford keeper helped deflect it into the net.

The two strikers combining then on the hour mark, Wilson coming in from the right and squaring to Isak who put a glorious right foot shot into the top corner from outside the box.

Then 64 minutes, Wilson playing in Isak again, this time the keeper with a good save, though it should have been 3-1.

That was quickly followed by Wilson putting the ball in the net, a corner controlled by the striker and then brilliantly finished with his left foot. However, VAR coming into play yet again, deciding he had accidentally handled when the corner came over.

Newcastle almost made to pay for not making it 3-1, as a flick header from Toney was saved well by Pope who did really well to push it away from lurking Brentford players.

The game becoming ever more open as Thomas Frank made attacking changes.

Newcastle making some wrong choices when opportunities to create came along.

Brentford pressing and pressing but Nick Pope coming out repeatedly to punch and sweep behind his defence.

In added time, Wilson blazing wide after Bruno played him in, then the number nine did the same for Elliot Anderson but his low shot comfortably saved.

Ivan Toney headed onto the roof of the net and that was that.

The final whistle and a MASSIVE three points for Newcastle United.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Raya 54 OG, Isak 61

Brentford:

Toney 45+1 pen,

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 41% (36%) Newcastle 59% (64%)

Total shots were Brentford 12 (6) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Brentford 6 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Crowd: 17,107 (NUFC 1,700)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Gordon 45, Ritchie 90+5))), Joelinton, Murphy (Wilson 45), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak (Lascelles 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo

