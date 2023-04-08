Opinion

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

The old game of two halves.

Brentford excellent in the first half and a goal up, then Eddie Howe’s changes at the break helping to make Newcastle United a very different proposition in the second forty five. A brilliant win and full of character.

Nat Seaton:

“What a game!!

“Didn’t see that coming at half time.

“A stunning second half performance.

“Credit Howe with the decision to change it around at half time and extra credit to the players for turning it around.

“Harsh second penalty to them and an even harsher VAR decision with Wilson’s ‘goal’ disallowed.

“A brilliant 3 points and onwards to our third away game in a row next week, when we can hopefully put in another great performance.”

David Punton:

“Trial by television as we somehow dug out another three points on the road.

“The VAR assistant having a big say in some key moments, awarding them a second penalty and denying us a killer third.

“Howe’s changes were spot on though and we weathered the last ten mins to hold on.

“Isak, who did give away the second spot kick, with the winning goal for us against a Brentford team who play progressively.

“Credit to Nick Pope for the penalty save early on, although he seems to have started flapping at crosses.

“It’s been a tough week in terms of players living in London hotels, but we come away with some serious capital gains, in this barely believable push for third / fourth.

“Happy Easter!!”

Jamie Smith:

“Brilliant result and a stunning second half performance, although I still feel a bit annoyed.

“Absolute non-penalty to give Brentford the lead and dubious to disallow Wilson’s goal.

“Meanwhile, across London Brighton were getting blatantly robbed to keep Spurs on our heels.

“Massive game at SJP in 2 weeks time where I expect us to annihilate H. Kane + 10.

“Another hugely impressive showing by Eddie’s mags today, the 4-4-2 second half worked a treat and maybe there’s an option there to bring out in the crucial run-in.”

Paul Patterson:

“It says a lot that we can poorly for long periods.

“Yet win.

“Well ground out.”

Billy Miller:

“This patch of away games was always going to be difficult and I probably would have taken five points from them.

“We’ve beaten that tally already, battering West Ham and earning a hard fought victory today.

“Villa are in some form and won’t be taken lightly but we are on another of those runs where it feels like we can beat anyone and everyone.

“Lively game today with pretty much everything bar a red card occurring.

“Penalties saved, penalties scored.

“Disallowed goals for both teams but most importantly, a comeback win for the Toon.

“Back in 3rd, where we’ll stay for at least a week.”

GToon:

“Absolutely brilliant result today.

“I had today down as a defeat or maybe a draw but to have won (only team with Arsenal) is massive.

“From what I saw we didn’t give up and fully deserved to win, despite the disgraceful VAR decisions to try and give them as many penalties as possible and look for every angle to disallow our goal.

“Onwards and upwards under Eddie and the Toon Army!

“I officially declare this to be a happy Easter!”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“What a tactical masterclass from Eddie.

“Looking all at sea at the interval, we go on the offensive from the beginning of the second half and turn it round.

“We had Nick Pope to thank, keeping one of those Ivan Toney penalties out in the first half and with another big save towards the end.

“Feels like a massive win.

“That’s five in a row now and just as well, given Man U and Spurs results today.

“Big Joe MOTM, unless I can give it to Eddie?”

Brian Standen:

“Sign of a good team is being able to change when things are not working!

“What a change, as we turned this around and if Wilson has not been harshly penalised for a handball, we could have romped home.

“We didn’t, credit to Brentford for that, but more credit to us for another three points.

“Next up an in form Villa, looking forward to that.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Raya 54 OG, Isak 61

Brentford:

Toney 45+1 pen,

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 41% (36%) Newcastle 59% (64%)

Total shots were Brentford 12 (6) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Brentford 6 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Crowd: 17,107 (NUFC 1,700)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Gordon 45, Ritchie 90+5))), Joelinton, Murphy (Wilson 45), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak (Lascelles 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo

