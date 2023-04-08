Opinion

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Michael Bennett to give us his match ratings and player comments after Brentford 1 Newcastle 2.

A game where Newcastle United were second best the first half but still unlucky to be behind, due to a shocking VAR/ referee decision for the second penalty.

However, a very different team (with the help of two subs at the break) in the second half as they completed a remarkable comeback win.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 8.5

The proverbial quiet man who has plenty of bottle, showed today why he has the best record of any keeper in the Premier League this season.

It took a very dodgy VAR inspired second penalty to beat him, having saved Toney’s first one.

Pope made some very decent saves and came for pretty much everything, not always getting much on it when needing to punch, BUT doing enough to help clear the danger and help his defence out.

Kieran Trippier – 8

Never hides, a real Captain and a quality player at both ends of the pitch.

In a first half where the home side played really well, Trippier maybe playing a key role in keeping his side together so the game didn’t get away from them, as the referee and VAR official added extra pressure with some shocking decisions.

A key role in the equaliser and a decent game all round.

Fabian Schar – 7.5

A good display from the Swiss international and kept his cool as United came under pressure.

Continued to keep playing football with composure, as Brentford made it difficult.

Yet again, you have to wonder at just how clueless Steve Bruce is, when he thought the likes of Clark, Fernandez, Lascelles and Hayden were better options at centre-back.

Sven Botman – 7

Gave a daft penalty away but also made some great blocks and won plenty of duels.

Not his best performance by a long distance BUT against a Brentford side really good on set-pieces, he played a full part in this win.

Dan Burn – 7.5

Had a tough time against Bowen on Wednesday night and battled through that.

Impressed more today and was another who stood up to be counted, especially in the first half, when Brentford impressed going forward.

Bruno Guimaraes – 8

Newcastle’s playmaker was powerless to stop the Brentford dominance in the first half, as some of his NUFC teammates in midfield offered little support.

With the help of half-time changes in personnel and tactics / formation, it helped hive Bruno the platform to run the game in the second half.

Sean Longstaff – 6

Struggled to impact the game and no surprise when hooked at half-time.

A lot of running but barely touched the ball in those opening 45 minutes.

Joe Willock – 7

Poor first half and along with many others improved with Eddie Howe’s changes at the break.

A decent overall display by the end.

Jacob Murphy – 5

A really bad opening half, nailed on to be subbed after offering so little.

Joelinton – 8.5

Took his goal brilliantly and really good in the second half.

Along with Bruno, the only two players to give any decent help to the defence in the opening half.

Alexander Isak – 8.5

Starved of any service in the opening period.

Brilliant finish to win the game for United and his link up play with Wilson surely suggests the pair will start together VERY soon.

SUBS

Callum Wilson 8.5

As I said above, the smart money now must surely be it isn’t an either or on the two strikers.

An assist for Isak’s winner and great all round play as he spearheaded the second half assault that deservedly produced three points.

VAR conspiring with the ref to deny him a goal, along with other dodgy decisions.

Anthony Gordon – 7.5

Surely he has to start ahead of Jacob Murphy against Villa?

With ASM missing, United had nobody to carry the ball on either wing, until the half-time changes.

Elliot Anderson – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Jamaal Lascelles – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Matt Ritchie – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 8 April 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Raya 54 OG, Isak 61

Brentford:

Toney 45+1 pen,

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 41% (36%) Newcastle 59% (64%)

Total shots were Brentford 12 (6) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Brentford 6 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Crowd: 17,107 (NUFC 1,700)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Gordon 45, Ritchie 90+5))), Joelinton, Murphy (Wilson 45), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak (Lascelles 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo

