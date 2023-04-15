Opinion

Best Newcastle United 11 – Combining the Kevin Keegan, Eddie Howe and Sir Bobby Robson teams

A lot of people lately have said the current Eddie Howe Newcastle United team are close to matching both the Kevin Keegan Entertainers of the 95-96 season and Sir Bobby Robson team of 01-02.

So, having lived through all three eras, I thought I’d do a quick comparison.

See who my combined Newcastle United team would be from those three eras.

They all played slightly different formations but I’ve compared them as a 4-4-2.

We had bang on choices and squad players but I compared the following three starting elevens.

Kevin Keegan 1995-96

Srnicek, Barton, Peacock, Albert, Beresford, Gillespie, Lee, Clark, Beardsley, Ferdinand, Asprilla

Sir Bobby Robson 2001-02

Given, Hughes, Dabizas, O’Brien, Elliott, Solano, Acura, Speed, Robert, Shearer, Bellamy

Eddie Howe 2022-23

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Almiron, Guimaraes, Joelinton, ASM, Wilson, Isak

Goalkeepers

It has to be Shay Given.

As much as I loved Srnicek and Pope, Given was by far the best all round keeper.

Defenders

I’ve gone with Trippier, Albert, Botman and Beresford.

Special mentions for Peacock, Dabizas, Hughes and Schar.

Midfield

This was actually the toughest.

However, I’ve gone with Solano, Lee, Guimaraes and Beardsley, though the latter was more of alongside the CF.

Strikers

It has to be Shearer and Ferdinand.

Asprilla was a bit erratic and I’m afraid Wilson and Isak can’t lace the boots of Shearer and Ferdinand.

So my Newcastle United team across the three eras being:

Given, Trippier, Albert, Botman, Beresford, Solano, Lee, Guimaraes, Beardsley, Shearer, Ferdinand

The bench:

Srnicek, Hughes, Dabizas, Gillespie, Speed, Isak and Bellamy

