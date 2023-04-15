Best Newcastle United 11 – Combining the Kevin Keegan, Eddie Howe and Sir Bobby Robson teams
A lot of people lately have said the current Eddie Howe Newcastle United team are close to matching both the Kevin Keegan Entertainers of the 95-96 season and Sir Bobby Robson team of 01-02.
So, having lived through all three eras, I thought I’d do a quick comparison.
See who my combined Newcastle United team would be from those three eras.
They all played slightly different formations but I’ve compared them as a 4-4-2.
We had bang on choices and squad players but I compared the following three starting elevens.
Kevin Keegan 1995-96
Srnicek, Barton, Peacock, Albert, Beresford, Gillespie, Lee, Clark, Beardsley, Ferdinand, Asprilla
Sir Bobby Robson 2001-02
Given, Hughes, Dabizas, O’Brien, Elliott, Solano, Acura, Speed, Robert, Shearer, Bellamy
Eddie Howe 2022-23
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Almiron, Guimaraes, Joelinton, ASM, Wilson, Isak
Goalkeepers
It has to be Shay Given.
As much as I loved Srnicek and Pope, Given was by far the best all round keeper.
Defenders
I’ve gone with Trippier, Albert, Botman and Beresford.
Special mentions for Peacock, Dabizas, Hughes and Schar.
Midfield
This was actually the toughest.
However, I’ve gone with Solano, Lee, Guimaraes and Beardsley, though the latter was more of alongside the CF.
Strikers
It has to be Shearer and Ferdinand.
Asprilla was a bit erratic and I’m afraid Wilson and Isak can’t lace the boots of Shearer and Ferdinand.
So my Newcastle United team across the three eras being:
Given, Trippier, Albert, Botman, Beresford, Solano, Lee, Guimaraes, Beardsley, Shearer, Ferdinand
The bench:
Srnicek, Hughes, Dabizas, Gillespie, Speed, Isak and Bellamy
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]