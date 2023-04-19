Opinion

Be careful what you say…

The magic of The Mag.

I was having a bit of lighthearted banter with one or two lads one morning on the comments section about The Mag and the topic of click baiting (ED: For anybody not sure exactly what this means, it is usually defined as ‘The practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content’).

It was regarding an article by Joe Dixon saying that Newcastle United fans had received an official apology from the PL.

Thinking it was maybe an admission that dark arts had been employed to thwart our takeover… or that VAR abuse was being acknowledged… I duly clicked to find out. It turns out, on closer inspection, that it was an apology to the fans of ALL Premier League clubs over the delay in announcing the next set of televised games, along with their revised dates and times. Not an irrelevant topic but not what I was hoping for or, indeed expecting.

During the discussion, though, I started thinking about the logistics of maintaining something like The Mag, day after day, with a continuous stream of Newcastle United related articles. Having to satiate the hunger of a broad spectrum of avid supporters, ranging from the ultra nutters, through the plain diehards, to the reasonable minority.

When you think about it, it’s a tall order.

Having written a handful of articles myself now, I know how time consuming it can be and how careful the editor is to check veracity and relevance. Those articles don’t just appear by magic.

So what’s the attraction?

Why do we keep coming back in numbers day after day to gobble up The Mag’s servings?

For me, living in SW France almost 10 years now, one of the main attractions is just being able to have some “craic with the lads” (and lasses!) on the comments section.

I speak French reasonably well but, first off, my neighbours aren’t really interested in football – rugby is king in this neck of the woods. Unless France are in danger of winning the World Cup, of course. The flags didn’t really come out last year until after they beat us. Secondly, they don’t really get British humour and definitely don’t understand irony.

The Disqus comments section is crucial to this point.

I remember when the Chronicle became part of the Mirror Group and Disqus was ditched. Overnight, it became a conversational desert. Disqus has it’s drawbacks but one thing it does, is allow a real time conversation to take place. Some of the other sites I’ve looked at seem like sticking a message in a bottle and waiting for it to wash ashore somewhere before getting an answer. Who can figure out how the Sunderland fans message board RTG works? Never mind the weird and twisted minds posting on there but the mechanics of replying and following a conversation!

The Mag comments section / Disqus is being criticised at present by some users, for what is seen as an over zealous clamp down on the use of certain derogatory terms – mainly ones being applied to factions that inhabit certain areas of Merseyside. Well, you have to take the rough with the smooth.

If The Mag comments section has rules and we want to use it, which I certainly do, then you have to abide by them. I imagine that regular breaking of the rules must cause problems for The Mag team with Disqus presumably pressuring them to get everyone in line. When we rail at The Mag moderators we’re really shooting the messengers.

The other big attraction – and strength – of The Mag comments section (and the actual articles) is the diversity of characters and opinion that you can find on it. No cloned clientele all queueing up to trash the same people or laud exactly the same players. OK, we all dislike the Septic Six, despise officialdom in general and VAR in particular, revel in the demise of our jealous and sad neighbours on Wearyside and absolutely detest a certain hairy handed ex-journo in Qatar but – other than that – we exhibit a huge range of personality and opinion.

Look at the regular posters, past and present, who set those keyboards clacking. Clarko with his percentiles, Kind Mike’s acolyte from Monkseaton, the highly annoying Marra, my mate the Moose, and the inimitable Leazes – all either banned or in self-imposed exile.

Then we have regulars now like Baz with his trips down memory lane (not to mention the occasional invitation for argumentative critics to leave their contact details with the editor), Barry aka Ron Manager, with his in-depth analysis of scores and points totals, Tony and his vivid tales of clashes with assorted British scallies and Dutch behemoths and Mavis with his adroit and apposite alliterations – not forgetting PP, he of many coats! We have more cerebral and controversial stuff as well with the likes of Matt (Busby said to Joe Harvey) and Greg relating current footballing events to the political and socio-economic environment.

Just a few of the characters who inhabit The Mag’s corner of cyberspace and help to make it not just a refuge for bitter and twisted nerds to vent their spleen but a valuable source of up to date information (especially on the percentage probability of us finishing in the top four!) and the latest gossip. It’s a haven for those who love NUFC to come together and exchange views and a place for expats to reconnect with their roots.

I feel as though the feel good factor generated by the success and integrity of our new owners and manager has combined with the recent purge on confrontational and judgemental language to make The Mag an even better place where the focus is on the football and our enhanced expectations of it.

Long may it continue.

