Opinion

BBC Sport pundit spot on with this Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Everton.

A win for Newcastle United would be another massive step, a seventh victory in eight games and ensuring they stay in third place. More importantly, at least eight points clear of those clubs outside the Champions League places – unless Tottenham win against Man U (also on Thursday night).

For Everton, only a a win would see them move out of the relegation zone, even if only temporarily…

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant strengths and weaknesses of the two teams.

Everton with three wins in their last 19 Premier League matches, whilst Newcastle have won six of their last seven.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Everton reminded me of Sean Dyche’s old Burnley side when I watched them against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin came into the team and they were very direct, with balls into him and then trying to find runners off that.

“They were also hoping for Alex Iwobi and Demarai Grey to spark something with some individual brilliance but it didn’t really happen, and you could really see why the Toffees are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season.

“This is the last game they need after dropping into the bottom three.

“Everton don’t carry enough of a threat and then you are left asking whether they can keep an in-form Newcastle side out.

“I don’t think they can, and being at home won’t make any difference, because the Magpies will frighten the life out of them.

“Prediction: Everton 0 Newcastle 2”

The BBC Sport man points to Everton’s problems at both ends of the pitch and the stats don’t lie when you are so far into the season.

Chris Sutton says about the blue scousers not carrying enough of a threat and that is summed up by the fact that in only four of their 32 PL matches have Everton scored more than one goal.

The BBC Sport pundit also stating that ‘being at home won’t make any difference’ to Everton and when it comes to scoring goals, the stats are especially stark at Goodison Park.

In their sixteen home games, Everton have score one goal on eleven occasions, failed to score in another four, whilst only once have they managed more than a single goal, the 22nd October 2022 when they won 3-0 against Palace, a certain Anthony Gordon scoring the second of their goals.

With only three home games remaining, the stats tell you that if the away side scores two or more goals then they should win, so unless the Newcastle United defence goes missing, a couple of goals should do it.

Having scored 19 goals in their last seven matches, Eddie Howe’s side are now carrying a serious goal threat and in six of those last seven games they have scored two or more goals.

Everton are the lowest goalscorers overall this season in the Premier League with only 24 goals, whilst Newcastle United have had the tightest defence, conceding only 25. If Newcastle repeat the levels of performance they have regularly shown these past six or seven weeks, this will surely be another win to add to the collection.

There is no room for complacency obviously BUT every reason to have confidence ahead of Thursday night.

