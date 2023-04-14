Opinion

BBC Sport pundit nails it with this Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Aston Villa.

A win for Newcastle United would be massive, a sixth victory in a row and ensuring they stay in third place.

For Aston Villa, a win would see them move to within six points of Newcastle United but NUFC with two games in hand.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, telling BBC Sport that whilst the ‘obvious’ result is to predict a draw, he is backing Eddie Howe’s side to keep their momentum going with what would be a sixth win in a row.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Both of these teams are in such good form.

“Aston Villa have won their past four games.

“While Newcastle are on a run of five wins in a row.

“The obvious result is a draw, but I am actually going to keep on backing Newcastle because I was really impressed with their second-half display at Brentford last week.

“I really admire what Unai Emery has done at Villa too, and they have enough firepower to cause the Magpies problems here but I just feel like Newcastle’s quality will edge it.

“Prediction: Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 2”

As the BBC Sport man says, Aston Villa team have won their last four PL games, indeed in their last seven, they have won six and drawn one.

However…you do have to take into account the fact that all of those seven matches were against bottom half of the table teams and now Villa’s final eight games sees seven of them played against top half sides.

In contrast, Newcastle’s most recent three games and wins in the space of a week, were against Man U who at that point were third in the table, plus went to top half Brentford who had only lost at home to Arsenal this season and yet NUFC won there as well, despite going a goal down. The other win was a 5-1 hammering of West Ham away from home.

Aston Villa have only conceded two goals in these last seven matches against relegation strugglers BUT in the previous three matches, Villa conceded a total of 11 goals.

Whilst when it comes to respective home records in the Premier League, outside the bottom two clubs in the table, only Fulham and Leeds have conceded more goals than Aston Villa’s 19 in their own stadiums.

Whilst Villa’s defensive stats have improved in recent games, Newcastle United’s attacking ones have also improved, the last five PL matches seeing 13 goals scored by Eddie Howe’s side.

As for Newcastle’s defending, with 21 goals conceded in 29 matches, NUFC clearly the very best defence this season. Man City conceding six more and Arsenal eight.

However, what about this for a stat…

If you take out the off day Newcastle United had on 3 April 2022 when losing 5-1 at Tottenham, in their last 49 Premier League matches stretching back to before Christmas 2021, Eddie Howe’s side have only conceded more than once in a Premier League game to Man City and Liverpool.

How mad is that?

Plus of course testament to just what an incredible job Eddie Howe has done.

I think that if Newcastle United play as they have done recently, every reason to think they can fulfil the BBC Sport man’s prediction of Aston Villa scoring no more than one goal and NUFC with at least a couple of their own.

