Opinion

BBC Sport pundit nails it with his Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Tottenham.

A win for Newcastle United would be massive, a sixth victory in seven games and ensuring they move back into third place. More importantly, six points clear of those clubs outside the Champions League places.

For Tottenham, a win would see them move level on points with Newcastle United and only behind on goal difference, though NUFC with one game in hand.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, telling BBC Sport that whilst it was obviously a setback losing 3-0 at Aston Villa, the reality is that for Eddie Howe’s side it is five wins in their last six games.

Now today up against a side that has got some talented individuals BUT every reason for believing that Newcastle can take a massive step towards playing Champions League football next season.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“I know Tottenham have got Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who is coming into form, but I am not backing them any more.

“It has been a strange old season for Spurs and I don’t think they will get in the Champions League places from here. They don’t deserve to.

“I feel like we are approaching the stage of the season where all that Tottenham fans will be hoping for is that Arsenal don’t win the Premier League but, for now, Spurs still have a chance of making the top four.

“So this is a big one. Newcastle will take the game to Tottenham, and I can see it being quite open.

“I also think the Magpies will bounce back from their defeat by Aston Villa, and they know they can take a big step towards the Champions League themselves if they win this one.

“Prediction: Newcastle 3 Tottenham 1”

The BBC Sport man says he is no longer backing Tottenham and you can see the reasoning why.

Harry Kane has papered over a lot of cracks with his goals but the fact is that in the last six PL matches, Tottenham have lost to relegation strugglers Wolves and Bournemouth, as well as drawing with two others – Southampton and Everton. Their only two wins in these half dozen matches were a home victory against another relegation candidate – Forest, plus that shocker of a game where the referee and VAR official handed them a very undeserved win against Brighton.

Unless something similar happens to Newcastle United today, I am very confident that Eddie Howe’s side can take the three points.

As I said earlier, before that defeat to a very in-form and up for it Villa, Newcastle had regained their consistency and levels, winning five on the bounce including that dominant victory over Man U.

It is 23 January 2023 since Tottenham last won an away game, 1-0 at Fulham. Since then losing at Leicester and Wolves, drawing at Southampton and Everton.

In comparison, Newcastle United have only lost to Liverpool at St James’ Park in the Premier League these past 16 months, since before Christmas 2021.

There is no room for complacency obviously BUT every reason to have confidence today.

