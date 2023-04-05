Opinion

BBC Sport pundit comments on the money with this Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on West Ham.

A win for Newcastle United would be massive, ensuring they stay in third place and go three points ahead of fifth placed Spurs, also with Newcastle still having a game in hand on Tottenham. Meanwhile, Man U have a tricky home match against Brentford tonight as well.

For West Ham as well, their need for points is just as important, but at the other end of the table.

Whilst Newcastle United are currently third top on goal difference, the only thing currently keeping West Ham out of the bottom three is…goal difference.

This is how tight it currently is at both ends of the table.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball, telling BBC Sport that whilst the weekend’s very tight / fortunate 1-0 win over rock bottom Southampton was absolutely vital. Playing Newcastle United, especially in their current form, is a lot more daunting.

West Ham have won only four of their last 18 Premier League matches and all four of those victories were against teams (Forest, Bournemouth, Southampton, Everton) now in the bottom five.

In total, West Ham have won seven of 27 PL matches, only one of those (Villa) against a club higher than tenth in the current table.

Premier League trips to West Ham have been one of NUFC’s most productive sources of away points in the Premier League, winning ten games on the road against them. This only bettered by the 11 victories at Spurs.

Indeed, in the last five visits, Newcastle have won three and lost only one, drawing the other last season when really Eddie Howe’s side should have won after having been by far the better team.

Last season that draw came after three straight Newcastle wins as Eddie Howe really got NUFC going. Indeed, that draw at West Ham came exactly in the middle of six wins, three either side of it.

The BBC Sport man believes that Newcastle will win tonight and certainly if Howe’s side plays as they did on Sunday, then every chance they could blow the home side away.

As ever though, this Newcastle United team is all about putting in the hard work first. With now a bit of strength in depth as well for Eddie Howe, we must have a great chance tonight of seeing yet another NUFC win at West Ham.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“It is so tight at the bottom that one win makes a massive difference – look at West Ham, who were second bottom before they beat Southampton on Sunday.

“If the Hammers had lost, then there’s a good chance David Moyes would have been sacked but they just about got over the line.

“Newcastle are a much better team than the Saints are, though, and I am really impressed with the way they are playing at the moment.

“The fact they can bring Callum Wilson off the bench shows the quality of their squad and having him and Alexander Isak fighting for their place up front is bringing the best out of them.

“I can see this being a tight affair but will West Ham score?

“I am going to say no, they won’t.

“I don’t see them taking the game to Newcastle, so there might be a few grumbles from the home fans if they do lose this one.

“Prediction: West Ham 0 Newcastle 1”

