Opinion

BBC Sport pundit comments hits the bullseye with this Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Brentford.

A win for Newcastle United would be massive, a fifth victory in a row and ensuring they stay in third place.

For Brentford, a win would see them move to within seven points of Newcastle United but NUFC with a game in hand.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, telling BBC Sport that whilst the ‘obvious’ result is to predict a draw, he is backing Eddie Howe’s side to keep their momentum going with what would be a fifth win in a row.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“It is four wins in a row now for Newcastle, who have found their form at the ideal time.

“I’m a fan of Eddie Howe’s brand of football because he plays on the front foot and takes the game to the opposition, whoever they are, and their results are a reward for that.

“Brentford do not lose many games full stop, especially at home, and they have never been beaten back-to-back this season, which makes me think we will see a reaction from them here after Wednesday’s defeat at Old Trafford.

“The obvious result to go for here is a draw but I am backing Newcastle to maintain their momentum.

“The competition for the main striker’s role between Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak is spurring both of them on, which is a brilliant situation for Howe to have.

“Prediction: Brentford 1 Newcastle 2”

You would have to be daft to think this is any kind of a walkover, with Arsenal the only team to win away at Brentford this season in the Premier League.

Picking up 27 points at home and 16 away, it is clear where Brentford have generally been far stronger.

However, the Bees have failed to win half (seven of fourteen) of their PL home games, so no reason why Newcastle United can’t take away at least a point.

Brentford have only kept two clean sheets in eight PL home matches since 19 October 2022, so there is also no reason why a Newcastle team who have scored 11 goals in their last four PL matches, won’t score at least one goal today.

After a run of four wins (including away at Man City and home to Liverpool) in five games, the last ten PL matches have seen Brentford win against only rock bottom Southampton (twice) and Fulham. In this run of ten games, Brentford have managed credible draws at Brighton and Arsenal but failed to win against Palace and Leicester at home.

Since August 2022, Newcastle United have only lost away in the Premier League to reigning champions Man City and have won six and drawn four of their 11 away matches since defeat at Anfield back in August.

Brentford have scored the same number of goals in total (46) as Newcastle. home and away, but almost twice as many (38 v 20) conceded.

In attack, the threat is obvious, with Ivan Toney scoring 17 of those 46 goals, the next highest Brentford scorer with five.

Whilst for Newcastle United, we are at last seeing the goal threat starting to catch up with the defensive record. Newcastle are spreading the goals around and whilst top scorer Almiron (11) is ruled out, NUFC have Wilson (10), Isak (7) and Joelinton (6) all getting amongst the goals. That trio alone have scored eight goals between them in the last four PL matches.

Little doubt that Eddie Howe will have impressed on his players the need for their usual fast start, after West Ham almost scored in the opening exchanges as a mad scramble saw Bruno hit his own post when trying to clear the danger. Also, defending on set-pieces will have been talked about and worked on after Pope and Botman were at fault for Zouma’s goal on Wednesday.

I think that if Newcastle United play as they have done recently, every reason to think they can fulfil the BBC Sport man’s prediction of Brentford scoring no more than one goal and NUFC with at least a couple of their own.

