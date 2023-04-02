Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after win against Manchester United

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s win against Manchester United at St James’ Park.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have the odd trolls / Mackem in the comments trying to spoil this excellent Newcastle United performance and win, with some desperate comments.

Some kind of progress…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Manchester United fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘Newcastle brilliant, should have scored about 5/6.

Man Utd were rubbish all over the park.’

‘Yes very well played Newcastle should have scored more really. We were pants. Sooner we get Casemiro and Eriksen back the better.’

‘Well done Newcastle. Bruno Fernandes is the most despicable footballer since Robbie Savage. His theatrics deserve an long ban from football.’

‘Why does Fernandes continually just give up when things aren’t going his way? Toys out the pram like a petulant child every single match. A million miles away from captain material.’

‘Man United are a joy to watch when they get battered like that.

Well done Newcastle, and thank you!’

‘Toon side cost a fraction of Man U side, but they out played the prima donnas today.’

‘Totally played us off the park today

We looked leggy

Well done Newcastle

You deserved that.

Great win.’

‘MISSING – Bruno Fernandes. Last seen approaching the Newcastle area on Sunday lunchtime wearing a red top. No sightings since.’

‘No complaints. Newcastle were the better team.

Deserved to win.

It was a good contest.

Newcastle defended very well…’

‘And attacked very well…’

‘As a man united fan. Can’t complain about that result at all. Newcastle were brilliant and we were dreadful.’

‘Well played Newcastle!

Deserved winners.

Outfought, outthought and outclassed Manu in all departments.’

‘Congratulations to Newcastle, who were by far the better team today! Bruno Guimaresh completely dominated the midfield today, I didn’t know he was THAT good, wow, what a player.’

‘Difference between New U and Man U. Newcastle wanted to play football and win the game. Manchester players all wanted to ref the game. Got what they deserved, well played Newcastle.’

‘Spurs fan here.

What a win, you battered man u, hope you can stay in the top 4, you deserve it and you fans are the 12th man.’

‘Newcastle looked really good today – the most one-sided 2-0 I’ve seen all season. Man United distinctly average.’

‘Chelsea spent £600m to be 11th, Newcastle spent less than a quarter of that to be 3rd. It’s not always about money, its about a team. Chelsea’s owner just bought the shop window. In my experience, the shop window is where the faded goods are.’

‘Based on the behaviour of Bruno Fernandes alone, we should all be happy that he was on the losing side today.’

‘Absolutley woeful from Man Utd, some of our recent performances have been a disgrace.

Top 4 could be slipping away from us with these performances.

Well done Newcastle, great performance.’

‘I noticed that EtH’s comments about time wasting were noted by the ref.

De Gea time wasting through the first half and on into the second was ignored.

Newcastle take the lead and Pope goes into game management mode and immediately gets spoken to.

We’ll be seeing the return of Fergie time soon.’

‘Man Utd were quite simply outplayed, outfought and outclassed.’

‘Only one utd on the up and it ain’t Manchester well done Newcastle from the whole nation.’

‘Not sure it’s from the whole nation. Lot’s of teams despise Newcastle too. Maybe you don’t follow football, but I can assure you Sunderland fans won’t be cheering. Fool.’

‘Newcastle’s Bruno gave Manchester’s Bruno a schooling not just in football skill but behaviour as well.’

‘Not a fan of either side but Bruno Fernandes must be the worst example of a pro footballer ever – whinging, moaning, feigning injury, squaring up to the referee and officials, blaming his team mates etc. Man Utd let themselves down by having him represent them.’

‘Great result for you Geordies, especially after seeing off the arrogant, entitled sector of the PL. I’m not from anywhere near Newcastle but I love the passion the fans show and it’s great to see and feel the atmosphere they generate. C’mon you Geordies – salt of the earth. Top four surely.’

‘Manchester who? …. Theres only one UNITED and they play in black n white, Howay the lads, GET IN!!!’

‘One United, owned by human rights abusers!’

‘Well played you Geordies, put the mancs in there place, superb, from a championship bound Saints fan, best wishes.’

‘Love watching Newcastle, the players play as a team and fight for each other and the manager. They’re an example of what’s possible when you build a team that works together.

…wish I could say the same about my club (Chelsea).’

‘Newcastle and Arsenal have been fantastic. Great attacking football!’

‘Man Utd fan here – nothing much else to say other than Newcastle were fantastic today. More intensity, intent, creativity. Really well deserved result.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joellinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

