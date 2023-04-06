Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 5-1 win at West Ham

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s 5-1 win against West Ham at the London Stadium.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have the odd trolls / Mackem in the comments trying to spoil this excellent Newcastle United performance and win, with some desperate comments.

Some kind of progress…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with West Ham United fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘Newcastle are becoming a cracking side to watch, and all without ludicrous spending. Sure they’ve bought a few players, but you’d hardly call Bruno, Wilson, Trippier, Pope etc marquee signings.

They deserve a CL place as it stands. 3 defeats all season and 2 of them were to 1 side. 3rd best GD as well, and that’s without a Haaland, Kane, Salah, Rashford level goal scorer. I really hope they do it.’

‘Newcastle are the real deal, Howe cementing his reputation.’

‘Yup, I said for years that West Ham should have got Howe in after Allardyce.

Good luck to Newcastle, he may be the one to bring the good times and big games back to Toon.’

‘On the positive side for West Ham there was no need to stay on the pitch to applaud their fans – as they’d all gone home 10 mins before!’

‘Fabulous Fabianski, responsible for two goals – for Newcastle. Good game to watch though with West Ham giving all they had to get back into the game. But Newcastle are beginning to look a bit special.’

‘Really . I think NUFC are bang average . Lucky to be too 4 and won’t stay there.’

‘I would agree that NUFC were bang average, but then, Eddie Howe arrived.’

‘Really, really? You must be watching a different Newcastle to everyone else…..They’re brilliant under EH and would thoroughly deserve a tilt at Europe….’

‘Newcastle deserve success? Bought it more like.’

‘Really pleased for Newcastle and they will win the league within the next 5 years. The fans are really in love with the club and football.

Other clubs are just jealous about the potential of the club, good luck from London.’

‘(Spurs fan) Congratulations to the toon I was hoping for a slip ip these evening but that was a thoroughly deserved victory again, and to be honest, Newcastle deserve that fourth spot!’

‘Game was on in local pub. Newcastle really really good West Ham awful apart from Rice and Bowen.

Newcastle look good bet for third, Eddie Howe has created some team there in such a short space of time.’

‘You had king kev, now you’ve got emperor Eddie, best wishes from a Saints fan (championship bound unfortunately).’

‘Well done Newcastle.

Great to see the Geordies flying high again.

A massive club just like Wednesday.

It’s looking good for the Champions league!’

‘Shame about where the funding is coming from.’

‘When Big Joe is knocking in goals for fun you know your defence is in trouble.’

‘At long last Newcastle seemed to have fully recovered from the Steve Bruce experience. Congratulations!’

‘Thank you Newcastle,

Yours,

An Everton fan.’

‘Spurs fan here in peace.

Fair play to Eddie Howe he’s got Newcastle playing well and getting results.

If they get champions league football it’s because they deserve it. Spurs on the other hand. What a shower of s…

I think West Ham will be be safe too but only just.’

‘Would hardly call 5th poor, but NUFC have one thing that money can’t buy – an incredible unity and togetherness from top to bottom within the club. It’s a novelty for us fans too. Spurs’ problems start at top and filter down to dressing room which doesn’t seem to be behind whichever manager is supposedly in charge.’

‘Well played you Geordies, brilliant, from a Saints fan.’

‘Pressure on Klopp.

Newcastle United have replaced Liverpool in the big 4.

Well played.’

‘Thank you Newcastle…from a Wolves fan.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wednesday 5 April 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 6,46, Joelinton 13,90, Isak 82

West Ham:

Zouma 40

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 42% (44%) Newcastle 58% (56%)

Total shots were West Ham 7 (6) Newcastle 15 (5)

Shots on target were West Ham 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 87), Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 85), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy (Willock 64), Wilson (Isak 64), Saint-Maximin (Gordon 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson

