Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 4-1 win at Everton

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s 4-1 smashing of Everton.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have the odd troll / Mackem in the comments desperately looking for some comfort…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Everton fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘Newcastle. The team that sends the opposition fans home early.’

‘One step closer to a deserved , overdue relegation!’

‘Plymouth Argyle v Everton next season is looking a tasty relegation six pointer and no mistake.’

‘Leeds fan pleased that Newcastles away fans having great days out!

Their fans deserve this.’

‘Terrible cave in. Everton deserve to go down. Dreadful performance. Could have been at least six.’

‘Fancy dress at Goodison. So many fans dressed as a blue seat.’

‘Better than dressing up as a fake sheikh.’

‘Isak, “roy of the rovers” stuff that.’

‘Roy of Riyadh more like.’

‘Newcastle were fabulous

Everton are in deep trouble

Lose to Leicester and I think they are gone.’

‘Relegation couldn’t happen to a nicer club. And take your awful fans with you.’

‘To be fair, Newcastle fans have endured horrendous ownership and I’m glad they are finally seeing results.

As an Everton I can only hope in my lifetime we make it back to the Premiership because at the meant our board is horrific and we deserve to be relegated.’

‘Regardless of any thoughts on the ownership at Newcastle, one has to admire their season.

Howe has done an incredible job there.’

‘Thank you Newcastle from a Leeds fan.

You did it for us last season hoping you do it again.’

‘Isak is unreal. The man is playing Fifa.’

‘Well done Newcastle again.

A fine team. You deserve 3rd spot.

You’re better than us. We were probably lucky to win the League Cup…the timing was right for us. Man Utd fan. Respect.’

‘There was no one left to boo Gordon.’

‘Expectations for Everton may not be high, but given that at this point in the season lower placed clubs will fight hard for the points, it’s very positive for Newcastle that they can give such strong performances.

Newcastle are a proper team, if you ask me it’s just a waiting game until the Toon have a season where they win something big. And even if not, they are a joy to watch. From a neutral.’

‘Well done you Geodies, glad you’ll be representing England in champions league next season, and not the scousers, disgruntled Saints fan.’

‘Everton have been fighting relegation for a few seasons now, nothings changed, they’ll probably go this time. As for Newcastle, a pleasure to watch, Eddie Howe is a master of his craft.’

‘That’s the most goals Anthony Gordon has ever seen his team score at Goodison. True stat. Lol.’

‘Apart from being well organised Newcastle have shown brilliance too.’

‘As a Villa fan chuffed for Newcastle. We’ve both been through the mill over the years but now there is a bit of light. Hope we can push you closer next season.’

‘Loved the quote from the Everton fan before the match .

‘It’s not Real Madrid, it’s only Newcastle and I expect three points’.

Think I will just leave it at that.’

‘It cannot be underestimated the damage Lampard done to the squad and club. Whilst the board are ultimately to blame Lampard’s legacy at Everton will take many years to turn round.’

‘Great win for Newcastle United. As for Everton? They’re done. Relegation is inevitable now, with the way they play in front of their own fans.’

‘Everton fans deserve relegation. Pathetic support. Ground half empty at full time. Entitled losers!’

‘(Millwall fan) Just shows what can happen when you back your team. Newcastle are breath of fresh air in the prem. Can’t wait to see how they fair next year. They have a fan base that always back the team whatever.

Everton looking forward to Millwall playing you next year. Don’t worry you’ll have a parachute to soften your fall from prem.’

‘The Blue Noses fully deserve to go down, a horrible club and supporters. Always in the Reds shadow. Bye bye.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 4 – Thursday 27 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 28, 75 Joelinton 72, Murphy 81

Everton:

McNeil 80

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Everton 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Everton 13 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Everton 5 Newcastle 9

Corners were Everton 3 Newcastle 14

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 68), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 68), Willock (Anderson 87), Longstaff (Isak 74), Wilson (Gordon 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Lascelles, Manquillo

